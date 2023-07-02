Jujutsu Kaisen Anime Season 2 Adds 2 Cast Members

The official website for the second season of the Jujutsu Kaisen anime revealed two additional cast members for the anime on Monday.

Risa Shimizu as Misato Kuroi



Hiroki Yasumoto as Shiu Kong



The season will premiere on July 6 onandand 28 affiliated channels.will stream the second season as it airs in Japan in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and the CIS.will stream the series with English subtitles, and will also produce dubs in English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, German, Italian, Castilian Spanish, and Russian.

The second season will air for two cours (quarters of a year) for a continuous half-year run. The anime will adapt both the "Hidden Inventory / Premature Death" ("Kaigyoku/Gyokusetsu") arc and the "Shibuya Incident" arc of Gege Akutami 's original manga.

Crunchyroll describes the new season:

This is the innocent spring that the two strongest lost forever. Itadori Yuji took Ryomen Sukuna into his own body in June 2018. Okkotsu Yuta freed Orimoto Rika from her curse in December 2017. And now it's spring 2006. Gojo Satoru and Geto Suguru, two peerless jujutsu sorcerers from Jujutsu High, have been given two missions by Tengen, an immortal known as the cornerstone of the jujutsu community. One mission is the escorting and erasure of the "Star Plasma Vessel", Amanai Riko, the girl chosen as the best match to merge with Tengen. So the two of them set out on their escort mission in order to keep the jujutsu community going, but an assassin calling himself Fushiguro interferes in an attempt to assassinate the Star Plasma Vessel. The pasts of Gojo and Geto, the ones who would later be known as the most powerful jujutsu sorcerer and the most evil curse user, are about to be revealed…

Shōta Goshozono ( Jujutsu Kaisen episode 8, 17 director) is replacing Sunghoo Park as the anime's director. The new cast members include Anna Nagase as Riko Amanai, and Takehito Koyasu as Toji Fushiguro. Tatsuya Kitani performs the opening theme song "Ao no Sumika" (Blue House), and Soushi Sakiyama performs the ending theme song "Akari" (Lantern).

The Jujutsu Kaisen television anime premiered in October 2020, and it had 24 episodes. Crunchyroll streamed the anime outside of Asia as the anime aired in Japan, and has also streamed dubs in English, Spanish, Portuguese, French, and German.

The Jujutsu Kaisen 0 anime film opened in Japan in December 2021, and it opened with English subtitles and with an English dub in the U.S. and Canada in March 2022.