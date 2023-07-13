Santa Inoue's Zange Manga Starts 4th Season

3rd season ended on February 14

This year's 15th issue of'smagazine revealed on Tuesday that'smanga will have a "fourth season" that will launch in the magazine's next issue on July 25.

The manga's "third season" began in September 2022, and ended in this year's fifth issue of Young Champion on February 14.

The manga launched in Young Champion magazine in March 2021, and ended its "first season" in August 2021. The second season launched in February 2022, and ended in July 2022. Akita Shoten published the manga's third compiled book volume on April 20.

The "psycho suspense" manga follows a very normal family embroiled in "overwhelming" violence.

Inoue's other manga include Tokyo Tribe , Tokyo Tribe 2 , Tokyo Tribe 3 , Rinjin 13-gō , Inoue Santa , and Born 2 Die . Tokyopop acquired the Tokyo Tribe 2 manga and published seven English volumes with the title Tokyo Tribes , before the company shuttered its North American publishing operations in 2011.

The studio MADHOUSE adapted Tokyo Tribe into a 13-episode television anime series in 2006. Director Shion Sono ( Suicide Club , Shinjuku Swan ) adapted the manga into a live-action film.