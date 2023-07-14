Sunrise's Brave Robot Franchise Gets New Manga Brave Universe Sworgrader

Manga launches in July, gets animated promo video with theme song

Sunrise revealed on Friday that its Brave robot franchise is getting a new manga titled Brave Universe Sworgrader , scheduled to start serialization in the end of July. Shirо̄ Tsunashima is drawing the manga and designing the characters, and Ukyō Kodachi ( Boruto: Naruto Next Generations ) is writing the story. Sunrise will animate a promotional video with an theme song for the manga.

©Sunrise

Hajime Yatate (Sunrise staff's pseudonym) is credited for the original work. Yoshitomo Yonetani is credited for the original draft, and he is also supervising, with cooperation from Atsuhiro Tomioka . Yuka Aono ( Shinkansen Henkei Robo Shinkalion the Animation ) is designing the characters for the animated video. Kunio Okawara ( Mobile Suit Gundam ) and Toshinao Miyauchi ( SD Gundam World Heroes ) are handling the mechanical design . Hiroki Mutaguchi ( SSSS.Dynazenon ) is in charge of the animation's mechanical design . Hobby Japan is handling the production and editing with cooperation from Shiranui Pro.

Nami Tamaki will perform the video's theme song "Ashita no Yūki ni Hi wa Noboru" (The Sun Rises on Tomorrow's Bravery), with lyrics by Yonetani and composition and arrangement by Toshiyuki Watanabe .

Visitors to The King of Braves: GaoGaiGar 25th Anniversary Commemorative Exhibition at Seibushibuyaten Movidakan in Tokyo will receive a "Volume 0" manga and will be able to see the promotional video.

The GaoGaiGar: King of the Braves television anime, part of Sunrise's Brave Saga franchise , debuted in 1997 and spawned the Brave King GaoGaiGar Final OVA sequel, which in turn inspired the Brave King GaoGaiGar Final Grand Glorious Gathering television anime that retells the OVA 's story with an alternate ending. Media Blasters released the series in North America.