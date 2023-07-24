Blue Archive Anime Reveals Director, Studio, 1st 2 Cast Members

The official website for Blue Archive The Animation , the television anime of Yostar and Nexon Games' Blue Archive smartphone role-playing game, revealed the director, studio, and first two cast members for the anime on Sunday. The cast members, who are both reprising their roles from the smartphone game, include:

Daigo Yamagishi ( Yuruyuri 2019 OVA , Show By Rock!! Stars!! ) is directing the anime at Yostar Pictures and Candy Box .

Yostar Pictures already animates the trailers for the game's various limited time events, and also animated Blue Archive: 1.5th Anniversary Short Animation in July 2022, and Blue Archive Short Animation beautiful day dreamer in November 2022. Candy Box worked with Yostar Pictures on Azur Lane: Slow Ahead! , as well as the second and fifth episodes of Arknights: Prelude to Dawn .

Nexon describes the original game's story:

The General Student Council acts as governing board to manage the academies as a whole. However, the group's ability to govern has come to halt since the mysterious disappearance of the General Student Council president. Countless issues have begun to surface throughout Kivotos in the absence of the president's leadership.

To avoid disaster, the General Student Council requests assistance from the Federal Investigation Club, otherwise known as Schale. In fact, Schale is the city's newest club and the last to be approved before the president's disappearance.

To accomplish its task, Schale relies on the guidance of a Sensei who can help them resolve the incidents around Kivotos.

(Students are required to carry personal weapons and smart phones! Get a taste of the military action, love, and friendship the Academy City has to offer!)