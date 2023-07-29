Discotek Adds Digimon Season 2, Overman King Gainer, Lady Georgie, More

Discotek Media announced several new licenses, as well as new releases for previously released works at its panel at Otakon on Saturday.

New Licenses:

Overman King Gainer!



A prior BD release elsewhere never materialized, but no worries...



We have it, & in fact, we're basically done working on it.



Gorgeous upscale (maybe a bit native at times...), 2.0 & 5.1 Japanese audio, the English dub, plus a nice stack of extras! pic.twitter.com/GPOjZBwrSl — 💿Discotek Media (@discotekmedia) July 29, 2023

Discotek will release Overman King Gainer the complete series on Blu-ray Disc. The release will feature an upscale to HD by Sunrise . The release will include 2.0 and 5.1 Japanese audio, plus an English dub. Bonuses include a clean opening and ending, episodes 1-11 digest, a making-of featurette, and promo clips.

Bandai Entertainment previously released the 26-episode anime on DVD. Gundam creator Yoshiyuki Tomino directed the series with scripts by Ichiro Okouchi . The anime first aired in 2002-2003.

Lupin the Third: Seven Days Rhapsody!



This one has had a decent bit of video work to make it look very solid.



This is a pretty entertaining Lupin special, & shock of shocks, it involves a girl & a diamond!



Extras are commercials & liner notes.



Only 5 specials left... pic.twitter.com/4IRSwW7Wpj — 💿Discotek Media (@discotekmedia) July 29, 2023

Discotek will release the Lupin III: Seven Days Rhapsody special on Blu-ray Disc. The release will mark the first time the anime is translated into English officially. The release will include Japanese audio and English subtitles, and extras will include liner notes and commercial spots.

Discotek staff stated that with this release, the number of Lupin III specials the company has not released can be counted on one hand. The company added that if fans keep buying the specials, "we'll count down the last 5 together."

The special aired in September 2006 and centered on a diamond heist.

Tachigui: The Amazing Lives of the Fast Food Grifters!



Jin-Roh & Urusei Yatsura connections? Live action puppets? Staff from Ghibli & Production IG, Shoji Kawamori, & Kenji Kawai as ACTORS?



1st Blu-ray anywhere for a wild historical tale.



Plus an amazing making of feature. pic.twitter.com/ClXXRr87xy — 💿Discotek Media (@discotekmedia) July 29, 2023

Discotek will release Mamoru Oshii 's Tachigui: The Amazing Lives of the Fast Food Grifters live-action film on Blu-ray Disc, and the release will mark the first time the film is getting a release on Blu-ray Disc anywhere in the world.

The film is part of the same "Kerberos Saga" film saga as Oshii's Jin-Roh animated film, and is inspired by the 99th episode of Urusei Yatsura . The film features cameos from Kaito Kisshōji , Mako Hyoudou , Mitsuhisa Ishikawa , Kenji Kawai , Shoji Kawamori , Shinji Higuchi , Katsuya Terada , and Toshio Suzuki .

The film combines photos with puppetry animation in what it calls "SuperLiveMation." Extras on the release include feature-length documentaries on SuperLiveMation, extensive liner notes, a theatrical trailer, and a discussion with Oshii on character development.

The film has a mockumentary style and centers on dine-and-dash professionals.

Lady Georgie!



Never had a release in the US before!



Much of the series takes place in Australia, so we had an Australian translate it & add some Aussie flavor. (Oi Oi Oi)



A deeply dramatic shoujo (as many are) that covers years in the young life of Georgie as she grows up. pic.twitter.com/61PXzv0IKW — 💿Discotek Media (@discotekmedia) July 29, 2023

Discotek will release the Lady Georgie television anime series on SD Blu-ray Disc. The release will mark the first time the show is getting a release in North America.

The show is based on Man Izawa and Yumiko Igarashi 's Georgie! shōjo manga. The shōjo romance series aired in 1983-1984 and has 45 total episodes. The series takes place in a historical Australia.

Discotek hired Jonathan Gamra , an Australian translator, to translate the work. The release will include Japanese audio and English subtitles and all 45 episodes on one disc.

Digimon Season 2!



English masters were broke or missing, so we used the best JP footage we could get, found or recreated English tweaks, & rebuilt it.



Then @astro_res upscaled it like Season 1.



Japanese version will come later.



English extras: Galleries

Japanese extras: TBD pic.twitter.com/BNV1WZB2rA — 💿Discotek Media (@discotekmedia) July 29, 2023

Discotek will release Digimon Adventure 02 on Blu-ray Disc. Similar to the release of Digimon Adventure , Discotek will release the English-dub version of the anime separately first, followed by the Japanese version. The release will incude a Astro Res upscale, reconstructed from Japanese masters.

The extras on the English version will include art galleries. The Japanese version will also include extras, but Discotek stated it has not decided on those extras yet.

Discotek released the English version of Digimon Adventure on Blu-ray Disc on December 27 under the title Digimon: Digital Monsters . Discotek released the Japanese version on July 25.

Updates and New Releases for Previously Released Works:

Cybersix!



The Japanese-Canadian co-production based on the Argentinian comic by Trillo & Meglia!



Brand new very nice looking upscale.



So many extras we can't list them here, including commentaries & development documents on the disc as PDFs. pic.twitter.com/04RtUXexfS — 💿Discotek Media (@discotekmedia) July 29, 2023

Discotek will release Cybersix the complete series on Blu-ray Disc. The upscaled release will be the first time the anime will be on Blu-ray Disc anywhere in the world. The series is a Japanese-Canadian co-production based on an Argentine comic strip by Carlos Trillo and Carlos Meglia .

Bonuses will include an original pilot, audio commentaries (newly recorded for release) and audio liner notes, clean and short opening and ending clips, art galleries and TV promo clips, and rare development documents.

The 13-episode series first aired in 1999. Toshihiko Masuda directed the anime at Telecom Animation Film . Discotek previously released the anime on DVD in 2014.

Midnight Eye Goku!



This is a gorgeous remaster, 1st Blu-ray anywhere.



New scan from the camera negative & it looks amazing.



Both the US & UK English dubs are included, & the subs have gotten a nice bit of polish.



A few short but nice extras including an interview & making of. pic.twitter.com/HbV0yL8U8N — 💿Discotek Media (@discotekmedia) July 29, 2023

Discotek will release Goku: Midnight Eye on Blu-ray Disc under the title Midnight Eye Goku . The release will mark the first Blu-ray Disc release of the OVA anywhere in the world. The release will include two dubs: one from Urban Vision and one from Manga UK . Extras will include a discussion with Yoshiaki Kawajiri and Buichi Terasawa and a brief making-of featurette.

Yoshiaki Kawajiri directed the anime at Madhouse , and Buichi Terasawa and Ryūzō Nakanishi wrote the script. The OVA released in 1989 and a sequel also released in 1989. Discotek previously released both OVAs on DVD in 2017.

Crying Freeman!



Another brand new HD remaster & 1st Blu-ray anywhere, of the full OVA series!



The Streamline/ADV English dub is here, plus the rare Manga UK dub, & the subtitles have been heavily improved.



Extras include trailers, a recap, & a look at the old English releases. pic.twitter.com/Y2CHK4CGlP — 💿Discotek Media (@discotekmedia) July 29, 2023

Discotek will release Crying Freeman on Blu-ray Disc, and the release will mark the first Blu-ray Disc release of the anime anywhere in the world. The release will be completely uncut, and will feature a brand-new HD scan of all six episodes. The release will also include the Streamline Pictures English dub plus the "very rare" Manga UK dub. Extras include vintage trailers, a recap video made for episode 3, and "a look at all the weird stuff Streamline and Manga UK did with their VHS releases."

The anime adapts Kazuo Koike and Ryoichi Ikegami 's manga, and released between 1988-1994. ADV Films previously released the OVA on DVD, and Discotek later released the OVA on DVD in 2011.

Discotek also provided an update on its release of The Bullet Train live-action film. The HD transfer of the work has been freshly color corrected, and the translation was redone and improved. The English "International Version" of the work has also been reconstructed with the new color-corrected footage. Discotek stated the release will be coming "soon."

Chargeman Ken!



In Native HD!



As belovedly janky & yet amazing as it ever was.



The subtitles have been gone through for the ultimate in family entertainment.



The entire series on 1 Blu-ray!



Plus the return of the Mike Toole liner notes! pic.twitter.com/u77fotg5rv — 💿Discotek Media (@discotekmedia) July 29, 2023

Additionally, Discotek announced that it will release the Chargeman Ken! anime on Blu-ray Disc. The company previously released the anime on DVD. The release will feature Japanese audio and English subtitles, and will have all 65 episodes on one disc.

Street Fighter 2: The Animated Movie!



A brand new 4K HDR transfer that looks beyond amazing.



All the audio & subtitle options from our original Blu-ray (w/ much cleaner menu options.)



The extras from the original Blu-ray have been ported to the new release, plus new trailers. pic.twitter.com/DJTR64kY0H — 💿Discotek Media (@discotekmedia) July 29, 2023

Discotek also announced that it will release Street Fighter II: The Animated Movie on 4K UHD Blu-ray Disc. The film will be uncut, and will feature a brand-new 4K HDR transfer. The release will include all language and dub options and extras from the previous Blu-ray Disc release, as well as three newly added Japanese trailers.

The company also revealed its release slate for July through October.

Lastly, Discotek announced that it is expanding to other social media platforms aside from Twitter. The company now has a TikTok channel and a Threads account, and will relaunch its YouTube channel. Additionally, the company will soon launch an email newsletter.