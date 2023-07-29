Kawagoe Boys Sing Original TV Anime's 1st Promo Video Reveals October Debut

The official website for the original television anime Kawagoe Boys Sing revealed the show's first full promotional video on Saturday. The video reveals the show's October debut.

The former orchestra conductor Haruo Hibiki suddenly appeared in front of Tenshi, who was having his normal school day routine. Tenshi's ordinary everyday life went into total chaos after he met Haruo…!

Haruo was an up-and-coming conductor once, but he was kicked out of the orchestra because of his problematic nature. He was given an opportunity to come back to the orchestra again only if he can achieve certain conditions. The condition was to make a choir club to win the first prize of the “national boys choir competition” with a new set of boys from Kawagoe School. Tenshi and other boys were pushed to join the choir club due to the strong pressure, passion and ego from Haruo.

Haruo has a serious personality disorder, is childish, can't read people, and can't help but saying nasty things to others. The new members of the choir have a tough time dealing with Haruo, but they also start to be fascinated by Haruo's coaching skills and are drawn into the world of choir.

After encountering the numerous strong opponents in the competition, how will Kawagoe School boys choir club succeed to be the no.1 at the competition?! The comedy with energetic youth with many soulful choir songs starts.