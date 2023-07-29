News
Kawagoe Boys Sing Original TV Anime's 1st Promo Video Reveals October Debut
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
The official website for the original television anime Kawagoe Boys Sing revealed the show's first full promotional video on Saturday. The video reveals the show's October debut.
The anime's staff describes the story:
“Sing in front of people, for me…”, I want to do it but I can't. The former member of the choir, Dei Tenshi, has shut himself inside of “Danbocchi”, which is set in his house, and has been quietly singing alone.
The former orchestra conductor Haruo Hibiki suddenly appeared in front of Tenshi, who was having his normal school day routine. Tenshi's ordinary everyday life went into total chaos after he met Haruo…!
Haruo was an up-and-coming conductor once, but he was kicked out of the orchestra because of his problematic nature. He was given an opportunity to come back to the orchestra again only if he can achieve certain conditions. The condition was to make a choir club to win the first prize of the “national boys choir competition” with a new set of boys from Kawagoe School. Tenshi and other boys were pushed to join the choir club due to the strong pressure, passion and ego from Haruo.
Haruo has a serious personality disorder, is childish, can't read people, and can't help but saying nasty things to others. The new members of the choir have a tough time dealing with Haruo, but they also start to be fascinated by Haruo's coaching skills and are drawn into the world of choir.
After encountering the numerous strong opponents in the competition, how will Kawagoe School boys choir club succeed to be the no.1 at the competition?! The comedy with energetic youth with many soulful choir songs starts.
The anime's cast includes:
- Kazuyuki Okitsu as Haruo Hibiki
- Shotaro Uzawa as Tenshi Dei (a.k.a Danbocchi)
- Reiō Tsuchida as Hiroshi Yazawa (a.k.a. Ei-chan)
- Yūki Obara as Shuji Shiratori (a.k.a. Tori-chan)
- Nao Nakanishi as Kaito Kobashi (a.k.a. IT)
- Makoto Kaneko as Shizuo Barato (a.k.a. Otome)
- Subaru Kimura as Jin Adachi
- Yoji Ikuta as Kō Hyūga
- Yuri Ise as Shin Hyūga
- Shouta Hayama as Tomo Hakase (a.k.a. Hakase)
- Kazumasa Fukagawa as Curtis Suzuki (a.k.a. Magic)
Jun Matsumoto (Brothers Conflict) is directing the anime at evg in collaboration with Telecom Animation Film. The "Kawagoe School Literary Club" is credited with overseeing the series scripts. Ebimo (High Card) drafted the oriiginal character designs, and Haru Watanabe (Animation director, JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stardust Crusaders) is adapting those designs for animation. Yuki Kanesaka (Dr. Stone), Shin Rizumu, and Junko Yokoyama are composing the music. Hiromi Kikuta (Haikyu!!) directing the sound at dugout. Artist Kaco performs the anime's opening theme song.