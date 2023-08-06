Manga UP! Adds Do It Yourself!! Manga in English

Image courtesy of Manga UP! Global © IMAGO／avex pictures・DIY!!製作委員会 © koyubita beru/SQUARE ENIX

'swebsite began publishing 's manga adaptation of'soriginal television anime in English on Saturday. The website is already listing 10 chapters of the manga.

Manga UP! Global describes the story:

Childhood friends Serufu and Purin are being torn apart after enrolling in different high schools. As Serufu dwells on ways to mend their broken relationship, a lucky quirk of fate brings her to the DIY club. It may be on its last legs, but this encounter will turn out to be a defining moment of Serufu's youth. This is a story about furniture, friendship, and life. About girls that constantly toil and tinker in spite of the setbacks they suffer. They relentlessly struggle to finish what they start with their own hands, never giving up as they carve out their futures... And you are about to see them take their first steps.

The anime premiered in Japan in October 2022, and ended with its 12th episode in December 2022. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan. Crunchyroll screened the first episode early at the Crunchyroll Expo event, which took place in August 2022.

The manga adaptation premiered in Japan on the Manga UP! service in October 2022, and the third volume will ship in Japan on August 7.

The anime inspired a live-action series that premiered on July 4.

