Live-Action 'Do It Yourself!!' Series Unveils Cast, July 4 Premiere

Hinatazaka46 idol Hinano Kamimura plays protagonist Serufu

The official Twitter account for the live-action series of PINE JAM 's original television anime Do It Yourself!! revealed on Sunday the series' cast and July 4 premiere.

©TVドラマ「DIY!!」製作委員会 ©IMAGO/avex pictures

The series main cast includes (image above, from top left to bottom right):

Hinano Kamimura (Hinatazaka46 idol group) as Serufu Yua

Iori Noguchi (=LOVE idol group) as Miku "Purin" Suride

Akiho Moriyama as Rei "Kurei" Yasaku

Mai Kikuchi as Kokoro "Shii" Kōki

Kokoro Hirasawa as Takumi Hikage

Shizuku Ōta as Juliet "Jobko" Queen Elizabeth VIII

The series will premiere in Japan in the MBS channel's "Dramaism" programming block on July 4 at 12:59 a.m. JST (effectively July 5), and at 1:28 a.m. on TBS . Mamoru Yoshino (live-action Laid-Back Camp , Horimiya ) is directing, and Masatoshi Nakamura is writing the script.

The anime's character designer Yuusuke Matsuo also drew an illustration to celebrate the live-action series adaptation.

©IMAGO／avex pictures・DIY!!製作委員会

Like the anime, the live-action is set in Sanjō City in Niigata prefecture, and is shot on location.

The anime premiered in Japan in October 2022, and ended with its 12th episode in December 2022. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan. Crunchyroll screened the first episode early at the Crunchyroll Expo event, which took place in August 2022.

The anime follows the daily lives of six high school girls as they face struggles working on do-it-yourself (DIY) projects in the western Japanese city of Sanjō.

Kazuhiro Yoneda ( Gleipnir , Hozuki's Coolheadedness seasons 2 and 3, Yona of the Dawn , Kageki Shoujo!! ) directed the anime at PINE JAM . Kazuyuki Fudeyasu ( Black Clover , Dropkick on My Devil! ) both wrote and oversaw the series scripts, and Yuusuke Matsuo ( Encouragement of Climb , The [email protected] Cinderella Girls ) was the character designer. IMAGO and Avex Pictures are credited with the original work.