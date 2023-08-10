Berserk of Gluttony Anime's Main Promo Video Reveals More Cast, Opening Theme Song

The official website for the television anime of Ichika Isshiki and fame 's Berserk of Gluttony ( Bōshoku no Berserk: Ore Dake Level to Iu Gainen wo Toppa Suru ) light novel series streamed the anime's main promotional video on Thursday. The video reveals additional cast and the opening theme song "Jekyll & Hyde" by EverdreaM .

Additional cast members include:

Misato Matsuoka as Myne

© 一色一凛/マイクロマガジン社/暴食のベルセルク製作委員会

Hitomi Sekine as Eris

© 一色一凛/マイクロマガジン社/暴食のベルセルク製作委員会

EverdreaM will also perform the ending theme song "Ao no Genseki." EverdreaM is comprised of voice actresses Matsuoka and Sekine.

The anime stars:

Ryota Ohsaka as Fate Graphite

as Fate Graphite Tomokazu Seki as the black sword Greed

as the black sword Greed Hisako Tōjō as Roxy

The anime will premiere in Japan in October, and Crunchyroll will stream the series worldwide outside of Asia and India.

Tetsuya Yanagisawa ( High School DxD , Orient ) is directing the anime at ACGT. Mariko Kunisawa ( Ascendance of a Bookworm , Orient ) is supervising the series scripts, and Takafumi Furusawa is designing the characters.

© Ichika Isshiki, fame, Micro Magazine, Seven Seas

Fate Graphite is one of the forsaken. Cursed with the skill “Gluttony,” he is ever starving, never sated…until the day he kills a dying thief and devours the man's strength—and his soul. The true hunger of Fate's Gluttony has awakened, and if he can learn to control his power, he will at last be the master of his own destiny.

is releasing both the novel series and its manga adaptation in English, and it describes the story:

After releasing the story on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō service, Isshiki launched the first novel volume with illustrations by fame in November 2017, and the eighth volume shipped in October 2022. Seven Seas released the seventh volume in English in October 2022. Micro Magazine is also releasing the novels in a larger bunko format. The first bunko volume shipped in October 2021, and the seventh volume will ship on September 20.

Daisuke Takino launched the manga on Micro Magazine 's Comic Ride website in April 2018. The manga's 10th compiled book volume shipped in Japan on April 27. Seven Seas will release the ninth volume on December 26.