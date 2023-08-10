Gamera -Rebirth- Anime Streams Behind-the-Scenes Video

Video shows monster design, conceptualization for anime premiering on September 7

Kadokawa started streaming a behind-the-scenes video for the Gamera -Rebirth- anime on Thursday. The video titled "Making of Gamera -Rebirth- " shows the production process of the anime from meetings to materials/design conceptualization and production.

The anime's website also launched the Monster Encyclopedia Gamera page, which features the concept art, illustrations, and introductions of the monsters.

© 2023 KADOKAWA/ GAMERA Rebirth Production committee

The anime will debut worldwide onon September 7. The series will have six episodes, focusing on the titular Gamera fighting five kaiju (giant monsters).

The anime's cast members include:

Hiroyuki Seshita ( Suzume 's CG character direction, Polygon Pictures ' Godzilla anime trilogy, Lupin III vs. Cat's Eye ) is directing the anime at ENGI . Keisuke Ide is the assistant director. Seshita, Kenta Ihara ( Uncle From Another World , Saga of Tanya the Evil ), and Hiroshi Seko ( Mob Psycho 100 ) are in charge of series composition, with all three also penning scripts alongside Tetsuya Yamada ( Knights of Sidonia ). Atsushi Tamura ( Weathering With You , Mobile Suit Gundam: Cucuruz Doan's Island ) is drawing the character designs. Manga creator Kan Takahama ( Nyx no Lantern , Heisei Gamera films) is designing the monsters. Shūji Katayama ( Knights of Sidonia: Love Woven in the Stars ) is composing the music. Yoshikazu Iwanami is the sound director. Yuichi Ishima is the line director. Rock band WANIMA are performing the anime's theme song "Natsuake" (Summer Dawn) and ending theme song "FLY & DIVE."

A manga adaptation of the anime will debut on Kadokawa 's Young Ace Up website. The anime will also have a novel adaptation by director Hiroyuki Seshita .

The giant, fire-breathing turtle monster Gamera made his debut in Daiei's 1965 film Daikaijū Gamera ( Gamera the Giant Monster ). Daiei intended the film to compete with TOHO 's similar smash hit giant monster movie Godzilla . The 12th and most recent film in the franchise was Chiisaki Yūsha-tachi ~Gamera~ (Gamera the Brave) in 2006.

