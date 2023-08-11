Sabikui Bisco Light Novels End with 10th Volume

9th volume shipped on Thursday

Rust-Eater Bisco ( Sabikui Bisco )

The ninth volume of's (Kobukubo)light novel series revealed on Thursday that the series will end in its 10th volume.

The story is set in Japan after a "Rusting Wind" has corroded everything. People live in fear of the rust that corrodes cities and life in general. A boy named Bisco Akaboshi from the despised Mushroom Guardian tribe embarks on a journey to obtain the "Rust-Eating" mushroom — a miracle drug that purifies all rust — to save his dying teacher.

During his journey, Bisco encounters Miro Nekoyanagi, a good-looking young doctor at Imihama, and together they search for a countermeasure against the rust consuming Miro's beloved big sister.

The series inspired an anime that premiered on Tokyo MX , BS11 , Sun TV , and ABEMA in January 2022. Funimation and Crunchyroll both streamed the anime as it aired in Japan and also streamed an English dub .

The anime is getting a second season.

Kadokawa 's Dengeki Bunko imprint launched the novel series with illustrations by K Akagishi and world-building art by mocha in 2018. The light novel series was the first to top both the overall ranking and the new work ranking in the same year of the Kono Light Novel ga Sugoi book. Yūsuke Takahashi serialized a manga adaptation on Square Enix 's Manga UP! website from 2019 to 2020.

The second part of the manga adaptation launched on the Square Enix 's Manga UP! app in December 2021. Sо̄ Natsuki replaced Yūsuke Takahashi as the artist starting with the second part.

Source: Sabikui Bisco volume 9





