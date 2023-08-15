Dorei-ku Artist Hiroto Ōishi's Isekai AV Manga Ends

© Ma-ron Bitō, Hiroto Ōishi, Nihon Bungeisha

Manga Goraku Special

Isekai AV ~Maō-sama wa Ecchi na Video ni Kyōmi Shinshin na Goyōsu desu!~

This year's 37th issue of'smagazine published the final chapter of Ma-ron Bitō and's(Otherworld Adult Video ~The Dark Lord Seems to be Deeply Interested in Lewd Videos!~) manga on Tuesday. The manga's fourth and final compiled book volume will ship in mid-October.

The manga is a spinoff of Bitō and Ōishi's earlier Zenra Kagyō (Nude Trade) manga, and centers on the same adult video director Koto, who gets warped into a fantasy dimension named the Kurgan Continent while filming a video. He meets the beautiful Dark Lord, whose trust Koto earns when she becomes interested in Koto's supposed boast of being able to subjugate humanity using adult videos.

Bitō and Ōishi launched the manga in Manga Goraku Special in January 2022. Nihon Bungeisha published the manga's third volume on July 7.

Bitō and Ōishi launched the Zenra Kagyō manga in Manga Goraku Special in May 2020, and ended in December 2021.

Ōishi previously drew Dorei-ku: Boku to 23-nin no Dorei , a manga adaptation of Shinichi Okada 's Boku to 23-nin no Dorei novels. Ōishi launched the manga adaptation on the website Everystar in 2012 and Futabasha published the full series in 10 compiled volumes. A live-action film adaptation starring Sayaka Akimoto and Kanata Hongō opened in Japan in June 2014. A television anime adaptation premiered in April 2018. HIDIVE streamed the series with English subtitles as it aired, and later streamed an English dub . Sentai Filmworks released the anime on Blu-ray Disc in 2019.