Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Anime Part 2 Ends With 1-Hour Special on September 30

6th key visual, September 2 compilation of Part 2's 1st half also unveiled

The staff for the Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War anime confirmed on Saturday that the anime's Part 2: The Separation will end on September 30 with a one-hour special. The special will consist of episodes 25 and 26. The staff also debuted the anime's sixth key visual, which forms a collage with the previously unveiled fifth key visual.

In addition, "The Blood Warfare, Separation [Interlude]," a compilation of the first half of Part 2: The Separation, will air on September 2.

The anime returned for its second(quarter of the year) onand its affiliates (as well as on other venues) in Japan on July 8 at 11:00 p.m. (10:00 a.m. EDT). The second part premiered in the United States on, Latin America on, and in select other countries internationally onon July 8 at 10:30 a.m. EDT. The anime is available with English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, German, and Italian subtitles.

The new cast members include:

The three-member rock band w.o.d. is performing the opening theme song "STARS." Musical artist Yoh Kamiyama ( Drifting Dragons , Horimiya ) is contributing the song "Endroll" as the ending theme.

The show premiered on October 10 in Japan onand its affiliates, and is streaming on 20+ services in Japan, includingandbegan streaming the anime onin the U.S. on October 10. The Englishof the anime premiered onon November 4. held the anime's North American premiere at New York Comic Con on October 8. The anime is streaming oninternationally, andis streaming the series in many Asian countries.

The anime's first cours ended in December with a one-hour special that combined the anime's 12th and 13th episodes. The anime will run for four cours with breaks in between.

The anime covers the rest of the original manga up through its ending. The Thousand Year Blood War arc is the final arc of the manga, and covers volumes 55-74.

Tomohisa Taguchi ( Twin Star Exorcists , Kino's Journey - The Beautiful World , Akudama Drive ) is replacing Noriyuki Abe to direct the anime at Studio Pierrot . Masashi Kudo is returning as the character designer, and Shiro SAGISU is returning to composing the music.

The show's Japanese returning cast also includes cast members who have not appeared in the anime, but are reprising their roles from the Bleach : Brave Souls game.