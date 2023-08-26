News
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Anime Part 2 Ends With 1-Hour Special on September 30
posted on by Egan Loo
The staff for the Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War anime confirmed on Saturday that the anime's Part 2: The Separation will end on September 30 with a one-hour special. The special will consist of episodes 25 and 26. The staff also debuted the anime's sixth key visual, which forms a collage with the previously unveiled fifth key visual.
In addition, "The Blood Warfare, Separation [Interlude]," a compilation of the first half of Part 2: The Separation, will air on September 2.The anime returned for its second cours (quarter of the year) on TV Tokyo and its affiliates (as well as on other venues) in Japan on July 8 at 11:00 p.m. (10:00 a.m. EDT). The second part premiered in the United States on Hulu, Latin America on Star+, and in select other countries internationally on Disney+ on July 8 at 10:30 a.m. EDT. The anime is available with English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, German, and Italian subtitles.
The new cast members include:
- Aoi Yūki as Liltotto
- Tsuyoshi Koyama as Gerald
- Sōichiro Hoshi as Nianzol
- Nao Tōyama as Giselle
The three-member rock band w.o.d. is performing the opening theme song "STARS." Musical artist Yoh Kamiyama (Drifting Dragons, Horimiya) is contributing the song "Endroll" as the ending theme.The show premiered on October 10 in Japan on TV Tokyo and its affiliates, and is streaming on 20+ services in Japan, including Hulu and Disney+. Viz Media began streaming the anime on Hulu in the U.S. on October 10. The English dub of the anime premiered on Hulu on November 4. Viz Media held the anime's North American premiere at New York Comic Con on October 8. The anime is streaming on Disney+ internationally, and Ani-One Asia is streaming the series in many Asian countries.
The anime's first cours ended in December with a one-hour special that combined the anime's 12th and 13th episodes. The anime will run for four cours with breaks in between.
The anime covers the rest of the original manga up through its ending. The Thousand Year Blood War arc is the final arc of the manga, and covers volumes 55-74.
Tomohisa Taguchi (Twin Star Exorcists, Kino's Journey - The Beautiful World, Akudama Drive) is replacing Noriyuki Abe to direct the anime at Studio Pierrot. Masashi Kudo is returning as the character designer, and Shiro SAGISU is returning to composing the music.
The show's Japanese returning cast also includes cast members who have not appeared in the anime, but are reprising their roles from the Bleach: Brave Souls game.
Source: Comic Natalie