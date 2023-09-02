Cygames Reveals Full Title Garnet Arena: Mages of Magicary for 'Project GAMM' Game

New concept art revealed for multiplayer action game

Cygames revealed on Saturday the official title Garnet Arena: Mages of Magicary for its previously announced "Project GAMM" game.

Cygames originally announced the game in May 2021. The company is exhibiting some of the game's concept art at the " Cygames Exhibition: Artworks" exhibit at the Ueno Royal Museum in Tokyo starting on Saturday. Some of the concept art is available on Famitsu's website, and is previewed in the below Twitter post.

The game is billed as a multiplayer action game set in "Noir," a traditional fantasy world of sun and rain, where mages have produced many types of magic through by combining different schools of spellcasting. The game's English website has the tagline "The Most Beautiful Battle in the World."

Cygames has not announced a platform or a release date for the game, but it described the game as a consumer game. This is the Japanese designation for games for home consoles or portable game systems (as opposed to arcades or general-purpose mobile devices).

Kenichirō Takaki ( Senran Kagura , Kandagawa Jet Girls ) is director and producer for the game. Mogumo is the character designer. Shiro Sagisu ( Evangelion , Bleach , SSSS.Gridman ) is composing the music. Redhouse's Kiyoshi Arai ( Final Fantasy XII , Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn ) is the environment designer.

Sources: Garnet Arena: Mages of Magicary game's website, Famitsu.com