Cygames Reveals Project GAMM Fantasy Action Console Game With Senran Kagura Director

Cygames announced a new fantasy action game project tentatively titled "Project GAMM" on Thursday. The game is billed as being set in a traditional fantasy world of sun and rain, where mages have produced many types of magic through by combining different schools of spellcasting. The game's English website has the tagline "The Most Beautiful Battle in the World."

Cygames has not announced a platform or a release date for the game, although it describes it as a consumer game. This is the Japanese designation for games for home consoles or portable game systems (as opposed to arcades or general-purpose mobile devices).

Kenichirō Takaki ( Senran Kagura , Kandagawa Jet Girls ) is director and producer for the game. Mogumo is the character designer. Shiro Sagisu ( Evangelion , Bleach , SSSS.Gridman ) is composing the music. Redhouse's Kiyoshi Arai ( Final Fantasy XII , Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn ) is the environment designer.

