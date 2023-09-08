Villainess Level 99 Anime's Promo Video Reveals Main Cast, Staff, January 2024 Debut

New visual also revealed

Kadokawa revealed the promo video, visual, cast, staff, and January 2024 debut on Saturday for the television anime adaptation of author Satori Tanabata and illustrator Tea 's Villainess Level 99 ( Akuyaku Reijō Level 99: Watashi wa Ura Boss Desu ga Maō dewa Arimasen ) light novel series.

Image courtesy of Kadokawa ©七夕さとり・Tea・のこみ／ＫＡＤＯＫＡＷＡ／「悪役令嬢レベル99」製作委員会

The anime stars:

Minoru Yamaoka ( Wakako-zake , Zo Zo Zombie , Zo Zo Zo Zombie-kun ) is directing the anime at Jumondo . Fumihiko Shimo ( Date A Live IV , Date A Live V , Full Metal Panic! ) is overseeing the series scripts, Hitomi Kaiho (key animator for Fairy Tail , Magi: The Labyrinth of Magic ) and Lo Ho Kim (chief animation director for Lucifer and the Biscuit Hammer ) are designing the characters for animation, and Kana Utatane ( Campfire Cooking in Another World with My Absurd Skill , Nights with a Cat ) is composing the music.

©七夕さとり・Tea・のこみ/KADOKAWA/「悪役令嬢レベル99」製作委員会

Yumiella Dolkness is your run-of-the-mill villainess in an otome RPG—except for the fact that she's also secretly the overpowered hidden boss. But Yumiella wasn't always Yumiella, you see. In her past life, she was nothing more than an introverted college student and devout gamer. So when she realizes that she's been reincarnated as a hidden boss, she's determined to steer clear of the protagonists and avoid her demise at their hands. All she wants is a nice, quiet life. Too bad when her gamer instincts kick in, Yumiella can't just ignore her awesome stats... A girl's gotta grind! So, with plenty of time on her hands before starting life at the academy, she gets a little carried away and maxes out her level at 99. And when everyone else finds out, they get the wrong idea about her power—now they think she's the Demon Lord! Is this OP villainess strong enough to win back the peaceful life she always wanted?!

is releasing the novels in English, and it describes the story:

The novel series currently has five volumes. Nokomi launched a manga adaptation in 2020 and it currently has three volumes.



Source: Press release





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.