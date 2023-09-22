Key's Stella of the End Kinetic Novel Releases in English on September 25

Game will also have Simplified Chinese, Japanese language options

© VISUAL ARTS/Key

Stella of the End

Tsui no Stella

announced on Thursday that it will release its) kinetic novel in English on PC viaon September 25. The game will also have Simplified Chinese and Japanese language options.

The kinteic novel released on PC in Japan in September 2022.

Key originally revealed the game under the temporary title Project:PORTER in October 2020, with an original release window of 2021.

Romeo Tanaka wrote the scenario, and SWAV provided the illustrations. Zero Aimiya performs the opening theme song "Breath of Stella."

Key describes the kinetic novel:

The world no longer belongs to humanity. Giant machines now roam the earth, pushing mankind to the brink of extinction. Jude Gray, a wandering Courier, receives a request to deliver some very special cargo. This cargo turns out to be Philia, an android girl who is unaffected by the enigmatic Singularity Machines. Jude is left with no choice but to escort Philia to her destination, doing his best to protect her from harm and teach her how to survive in this harsh world. Together, they must traverse the hostile wilderness, avoiding threats both mechanical and human. The whole time, Philia insists she's going to become human someday. What awaits Jude and Philia at the end of the road? Can humanity really be saved, or is it already too late...?

Key had announced the game alongside two other kinetic novels in 2020. Loopers released on PC in May 2021 and on iOS and Android in July 2021. A Nintendo Switch version with an English release will launch on June 2. Lunaria: Virtualized Moonchild released for PC in December 2021 and released for iOS and Android on February 24.