×
  • remind me tomorrow
  • remind me next week
  • never remind me
Subscribe to the ANN Newsletter • Wake up every Sunday to a curated list of ANN's most interesting posts of the week. read more

News
The Vexations of a Shut-In Vampire Princess Anime Reveals More Cast

posted on by Joanna Cayanan
Natsuki Hanae, Hina Kino, Yūsuke Kobayashi, Jun Fukushima, more join cast of October 7 anime

The official website for the television anime of Kotei Kobayashi's The Vexations of a Shut-In Vampire Princess (Hikikomari Kyūketsuki no Monmon) light novel series revealed more cast members on Sunday.

The newly announced cast members are (character name romanizations are not confirmed):

Rina Hidaka as Gertrude
shutgertrude
© Kotei Kobayashi - SB Creative Corp. / Shut-In Vampire Princess Committee
Hina Kino as Koharu Minenaga
shutkoharu
© Kotei Kobayashi - SB Creative Corp. / Shut-In Vampire Princess Committee
Natsuki Hanae as Chaostel Conte
shutkonto
© Kotei Kobayashi - SB Creative Corp. / Shut-In Vampire Princess Committee
Masaaki Mizunaka as Belius Innu Cerberus
shutkerbero
© Kotei Kobayashi - SB Creative Corp. / Shut-In Vampire Princess Committee
Tasuku Hatanaka as Melakonsi
shutmerakonshi
© Kotei Kobayashi - SB Creative Corp. / Shut-In Vampire Princess Committee
Yūsuke Kobayashi as Johan Helders
shutyohan
© Kotei Kobayashi - SB Creative Corp. / Shut-In Vampire Princess Committee
Jun Fukushima as Arman Gandesblood
shutarman
© Kotei Kobayashi - SB Creative Corp. / Shut-In Vampire Princess Committee

Previously announced cast includes:

shut-in
©Kotei Kobayashi - SB Creative Corp. / Shut-In Vampire Princess Committee
The anime will premiere on October 7 on Tokyo MX and BS-NTV. HIDIVE will stream the anime for the fall 2023 season.

Tatsuma Minamikawa (Wave, Listen to Me!, Fire Force) is directing the series at project No.9. Keiichirō Ōchi (The Quintessential Quintuplets, The Demon Girl Next Door) is overseeing the series scripts. Tomoyuki Shimoya (Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma) is designing the characters. Gō Shiina (Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba) is composing the music.

The unit fripSide performs the anime's opening theme song "Red Liberation," and the group MIMiNARI performs the ending theme song "Nemurenai feat. Kusunoki Tomori."

Yen Press licensed the novels, and it describes the story:

Shut-in vampire Terakomari, or Komari for short, awakens from her slumber to find she's been promoted to a commander of the army! The thing is, though, her new squad has a reputation for being violently insubordinate. And although Komari was born to a prestigious vampire family, her hatred of blood has made her the picture of mediocrity-scrawny, uncoordinated, and inept at magic. With the odds stacked against her, will the help of her trusty maid be enough for this recluse to blunder her way to success?

SB Creative Corp. began publishing the novels with illustrations by riichu in January 2020. riichu launched a manga adaptation in Square Enix's Big Gangan magazine in December 2021.

Sources: The Vexations of a Shut-In Vampire Princess anime's website, Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web


Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. Yen Press, BookWalker Global, and J-Novel Club are subsidiaries of KWE.
discuss this in the forum |
bookmark/share with: short url

News homepage / archives