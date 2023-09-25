Renjuro Kindaichi's N to S Manga Ends in 3 Chapters

Romantic comedy manga about student, teacher launched in 2018

N to S

The November issue of'smagazine revealed last Friday that's(N & S) manga will end in three chapters. If there are no delays, the manga will end in the magazine's February 2024 issue, which will ship in December.

Kindaichi launched the manga in Dessert magazine in January 2018. Kodansha published the manga's seventh compiled book volume on May 12.

The romantic comedy manga's story centers on Niina Kinoshita, who fell in love with Saku Oda, a regular customer at the cafe where she works part-time, after he gives her a compliment with the coffee she made. The two become closer and eventually become lovers. Niina is full of happiness with her first boyfriend. That is until, Oda appears in front of her in the spring of her second year in high school, as her homeroom teacher.

Kindaichi launched the Liar x Liar manga in Dessert in 2010, and ended the series in July 2017. Kodansha published the manga's 10th and final compiled book volume in September 2017. The manga ranked #10 in Takarajimasha Inc. 's Kono Manga ga Sugoi ranking in 2012, and was nominated for the 39th annual Kodansha Manga Awards in 2015.

Kindaichi launched the manga Jungle wa Itsumo Hare Nochi Guu in 1996, and the manga inspired the Haré+Guu television series, as well as the Haré+Guu Deluxe and Jungle Wa Itsumo Hale Nochi Guu Final original video anime. AN Entertainment licensed the television anime and Haré+Guu Deluxe in North America. Kindaichi also serialized the manga LaLaLa in Square Enix 's Young Gangan magazine. Kindaichi's Yūbe wa Otanoshimi Deshita ne (It Was Fun Last Night) manga is currently running in Gangan Online .