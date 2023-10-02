News
Btooom! Creator Junya Inoue Collaborates with Tatsujin on Truxton Extreme PS5 Game
posted on by Alex Mateo
Tatsujin and manga creator Junya Inoue (BTOOOM!) confirmed on Twitter that they are collaborating on an upcoming game titled Truxton Extreme (Tatsujin Extreme), a new game based on Toaplan's 1988 shoot 'em up arcade game Truxton. Truxton Extreme will launch for PlayStation 5 in 2024. Tatsujin distributed a special booklet for Inoue's Kaijū Jieitai manga at the Tokyo Game Show 2023 event last month, and it includes a 3-page introductory manga for Truxton Extreme. Clear River Games is publishing the game in English, and it streamed a trailer:
Tatsujin's CEO Masahiro Yuge developed the original Truxton at Toaplan.
Inoue previously worked on Toaplan's Dogyuun, Knuckle Bash, and Batsugun games in the early 1990s.
Inoue launched the Btooom! manga in Shinchosha's Weekly Comic Bunch magazine in 2009, and then transferred it to Monthly Comic @Bunch in 2011. The manga ended its serialization in Monthly Comic @Bunch in March 2018, and a different ending ran in Shinchosha's B Bunch magazine later that year. The two versions of the manga's 26th and final volume shipped in July 2018. Yen Press is publishing the manga in English.
A 12-episode anime adaptation of the series aired in 2012. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired, and Sentai Filmworks released the series on Blu-ray Disc and DVD in 2013. The manga also inspired a multiplayer smartphone game from developer Asobimo.
Sources: Junya Inoue's Twitter account, Tatsujin's Twitter account and website