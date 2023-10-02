Btooom! Creator Junya Inoue Collaborates with Tatsujin on Truxton Extreme PS5 Game

Shoot 'em up game based on 1988 arcade game launches in 2024

Tatsujin and manga creator Junya Inoue ( BTOOOM! ) confirmed on Twitter that they are collaborating on an upcoming game titled Truxton Extreme ( Tatsujin Extreme ), a new game based on Toaplan's 1988 shoot 'em up arcade game Truxton . Truxton Extreme will launch for PlayStation 5 in 2024. Tatsujin distributed a special booklet for Inoue's Kaijū Jieitai manga at the Tokyo Game Show 2023 event last month, and it includes a 3-page introductory manga for Truxton Extreme . Clear River Games is publishing the game in English, and it streamed a trailer:

Image via Clear River Games' Twitter account

Tatsujin's CEO Masahiro Yuge developed the original Truxton at Toaplan.

Inoue previously worked on Toaplan's Dogyuun , Knuckle Bash , and Batsugun games in the early 1990s.

Inoue launched the Btooom! manga in Shinchosha 's Weekly Comic Bunch magazine in 2009, and then transferred it to Monthly Comic @Bunch in 2011. The manga ended its serialization in Monthly Comic @Bunch in March 2018, and a different ending ran in Shinchosha 's B Bunch magazine later that year. The two versions of the manga's 26th and final volume shipped in July 2018. Yen Press is publishing the manga in English.

A 12-episode anime adaptation of the series aired in 2012. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired, and Sentai Filmworks released the series on Blu-ray Disc and DVD in 2013. The manga also inspired a multiplayer smartphone game from developer Asobimo.