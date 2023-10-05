Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash 2v2 Fighting Game's Trailer Previews 3 More Characters

Video highlights Maki Zen'in, Toge Inumaki, Panda

Bandai Namco Entertainment began streaming on Thursday a character trailer for Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash ( Jujutsu Kaisen Senka Sōran ), a 2-on-2 fighting game based on Gege Akutami 's Jujutsu Kaisen manga. The video previews Maki Zen'in, Toge Inumaki, and Panda.

Playable characters include Yuji Itadori, Megumi Fushiguro, Nobara Kugisaki, Satoru Gojo, Ryomen Sukuna, Maki Zen'in, Toge Inumaki, and Panda.

The game will launch on PC via Steam, Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5. Byking Inc. is developing the game.

Bandai Namco Entertainment describes the game:

The arena brawls in Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash let fans play through and relive the original story and action of Jujutsu Kaisen , where protagonist Yuji Itadori and a cast of unforgettable characters defend humanity against monsters known as Curses in modern-day Japan. The game remains faithful to the original work with visuals inspired by the series' distinct aesthetics, with a selection of more than fifteen favorite fighters to choose from, and featuring intense action and explosive animations. In Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash, players will be able to select their own 2v2 teams, each capable of executing a wide array of powerful tag-team attacks and combos. Different character combinations will have unique synergies and power dynamics. By completing battles, players increase their fighter's power level, unlocking stronger attacks as they progress.

Akutami launched the manga in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in March 2018.

Viz Media published the manga's first three chapters in English simultaneously with Japan as part of its Jump Start initiative. When Viz then switched to its new Shonen Jump model in December 2018, the company began publishing new chapters of the manga digitally. Viz Media also publishes the manga in print. Shueisha is also publishing the manga on its MANGA Plus service.

The Jujutsu Kaisen anime premiered in October 2020, and it had 24 episodes. The Jujutsu Kaisen 0 anime film opened in Japan in December 2021. The film is based on Gege Akutami 's Jujutsu Kaisen 0 Tokyo Toritsu Jujutsu Kōtō Senmon Gakkō (Jujutsu Kaisen 0: Tokyo Prefectural Jujutsu High School) manga prequel story.

The anime's second season premiered on July 6. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime as it airs in Japan. The second season will air for two cours (quarters of a year) for a continuous half-year run.

