The Fable TV Anime Unveils Designs, Spring 2024 Premiere

The official website for the television anime of Katsuhisa Minami 's The Fable manga unveiled the character designs and the anime's Spring 2024 NTV premiere on Monday.



) is directing the anime at. Sci-fi writeris writing and overseeing the series scripts, and) is also writing the scripts. Character designers include, and

Minami launched the original manga in Kodansha 's Weekly Young Magazine in November 2014, and ended the series in November 2019. The manga has 22 volumes. The series won Best General Manga at the 41st annual Kodansha awards in 2017.

Kodansha USA Publishing is releasing the original manga in English, and it describes the series:

When you're the infamous "genius killer" hitman The Fable, many things come easy. Being a normal person, however, isn't one of them. In fact, being told that he can't kill anyone for a while may just be the hardest job he's ever taken...

The original manga inspired two live-action films, which opened in Japan in June 2019 and June 2021, respectively.

Minami launched the The Fable: The Second Contact manga as a sequel to The Fable in July 2021. The manga ended its serialization on Monday. The manga serves as the "second part" to the overall manga franchise . Kodansha released the manga's eighth volume on Friday.