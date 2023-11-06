TRUMP Vampire Manga Ends

Manga based on stage play debuted in 2020

The December issue of Kadokawa 's monthly Young Ace magazine revealed on Saturday that Kenichi Suemitsu and Hamaguri 's TRUMP manga, based on the 2009 stage play, will end in the next issue.

Suemitsu's original stage play opened in Japan in 2009. The play has since inspired other plays, short stories, and concerts. Suemitsu and Hamaguri debuted the TRUMP manga based on the play in Kadokawa 's Young Ace magazine in November 2020. Kadokawa shipped the fourth compiled volume on July 4.

The TRUMP stage play is inspiring a new television anime titled Delico's Nursery .

The gothic fantasy takes place in a world of vampires raised as nobles. The legendary original vampire TRUMP is believed to have eternal life. The anime follows Dali Delico, the head of one of the most prestigious aristocratic families.

Source: Young Ace December issue





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.