Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian Anime Slated for April 2024

The "Alya Birthday Fest 2023 Special Live Stream" program unveiled a birthday visual, April 2024 premiere, first key visual, character visuals, and "Alya's birthday video" for the anime of writer Sunsunsun and artist Momoco 's Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian ( Tokidoki Bosotto Russia-go de Dereru Tonari no Alya-san ) light novel series on Tuesday.

"Alya's birthday video" also served as the opening sequence of Tuesday's program, and it debuted on the anime's newly launched YouTube channel:

Yen Press is releasing the novels in English, and it describes the story:

Alisa Mikhailovna Kujou is Seiren Private Academy's “solitary princess.” She's a half-Russian beauty with silver hair, at the top of her class, student council accountant, and…completely unapproachable. For some reason, she's also taken on the responsibility of reprimanding the slacker who sits next to her in class. Masachika Kuze is constantly frustrating her by falling asleep, forgetting his textbooks, and just being an overall unexemplary student. Or at least, that's how it looks from the outside. She may put on a tough act, but she doesn't mind Masachika as much as others would think. She even lets him call her by her nickname, Alya. Anyone hearing the comments she mutters in Russian under her breath might know how she really feels, but since none of her classmates understand the language, she's free to say whatever she likes! Except…there is one person who knows what she's saying. Masachika eavesdrops on her embarrassing revelations, pretending to be clueless, all the while wondering what her flirtatious comments actually mean!

The anime will star Sumire Uesaka as Alisa Mihairovuna Kujō and Kōhei Amasaki as Masachika Kuse. Both are reprising their roles from an earlier drama CD. The other cast members include:

Wakana Maruoka as Yuki Suō

Yukiyo Fujii as Marsha

Saya Aizawa as Ayano Kimishima

Ryota Itoh ( My Senpai Is Annoying , Shikimori's Not Just a Cutie ) is directing the anime at Doga Kobo and is also in charge of series scripts. Yūhei Murota ( Love Live! School idol project ) is designing the characters and also serving as the chief animation director. Ryō Kobayashi is the series producer.

Kadokawa publishes the novels under its Sneaker Bunko imprint, and the seventh volume shipped on September 1. Saho Tenamachi ( Shōsetsu no Kami-sama ; Itsuka, Nemuri ni Tsuku Hi ) launched a manga adaptation in October 2022 on Kodansha 's Magazine Pocket app.

