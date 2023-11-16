Kingdom Manga Commemorates 100 Million Copies in Circulation

Volume 70 ships on November 17

This year's 51st issue of Shueisha 's Weekly Young Jump magazine revealed on Thursday that Yasuhisa Hara 's Kingdom manga will reach 100 million copies in circulation with the release of the 70th compiled book volume on November 17. Hara drew an illustration commemorating the milestone.

Image via Kingdom manga's website © 原泰久／集英社

In addition to the illustration, there will be a commemorative video titled "The week of Kingdom ", which will stream on Young Jump 's YouTube channel on November 17. The video will showcase Hara's process in creating a chapter of Kingdom . A longer cut of the video will launch on November 22.

Yasuhisa Hara 's historical manga centers around the slave boy Xin and his dream of becoming a great general for the state of Qin. Xin helps Ying Zheng, the young Qin king who shares his desire to unify China, rise to power within the state. Xin does all he can to become a superior commander of an army capable of defeating the Seven Warring States.

The record-setting manga launched in Shueisha 's Weekly Young Jump magazine in 2006.

The fifth anime for the series will premiere on the NHK General channel on January 6 at 24:00 JST (effectively, January 7 at 12:00 midnight JST).