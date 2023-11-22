News
HIDIVE Announces Love Flops Anime's English Dub Cast
posted on by Joanna Cayanan
English dub premieres on November 28
HIDIVE announced the cast, staff, and November 28 premiere for the English dub of the Love Flops anime on Tuesday.
The English dub cast members are:
- Jeremy Gee as Asahi
- Brittney Karbowski as Amelia
- Natalie Rial as Aoi
- Juliet Simmons as Ilya, Irina
- Cate Smyth as Karin
- Maggie Flecknoe as Mongfa
- Kira Vincent-Davis as Loverin
- Blake Shepard as Yoshio
- Molly Searcy as Yoshino
- Katelyn Barr as Ubukata
- Natalie Rial as Ai
- Alyssa Marek as Himari
- Adam Gibbs as Kanata
- Jay Hickman as Sawatari
- Hilary Haag as Sod
- Joe Daniels as Dr. Izawa
The English dub crew includes:
- ADR Director: John Swasey
- ADR Script: Holly Segarra
- ADR Mix: Brent Marshall
- ADR Engineer: Patrick Marreo
The anime premiered in Japan in October 2022. HIDIVE streamed the series as it aired, and describes the story:
Asahi Kashiwagi lives the typical life of an average high school student — until the day a TV fortune teller's predictions come true one after another, culminating in a series of risqué encounters! Destiny draws five beautiful people into Asahi's path, and he soon receives not one, not two, but five love confessions. Asahi must follow his heart to find which of the five is his perfect match, else his love fortunes may end in an epic flop!
Ryūdai Ishizaka (Iwa-Kakeru! -Climbing Girls-) launched the anime's manga adaptation in Hakusensha's Young Animal magazine in June 2022.
Source: HIDIVE