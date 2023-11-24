Manga Adaptation of Makoto Shinkai's Suzume Film Ends in December

Image via Amazon © Denki Amashima, Makoto Shinkai, Kodansha

The January 2024 issue of'smagazine revealed on Saturday that's manga adaptation of's film will end in the magazine's next issue in December.

Amashima launched the manga in Afternoon in October 2022. Kodansha published the manga's second compiled book volume on September 22.

The film opened in Japan at #1 in November 2022. It opened in North America on April 14. Crunchyroll screened the film in Japanese with English subtitles and with an English dub. The film earned US$5,001,705 in its opening weekend in the U.S., and has earned over US$10 million. It ended its theatrical run in Japan in May, earning 14.79 billion yen (about US$105.3 million) at the box office. Crunchyroll is currently streaming the film.

The film has ranked at #1 on its opening day on many countries' box office charts, and is currently the highest-selling Japanese anime in China of all time, and has sold more tickets in South Korea than any other Japanese film.

Box Office Mojo lists the film with a current worldwide gross of US$175,492,224.

Shinkai ( your name. , Weathering With You ) directed the film and wrote the screenplay. He is also credited with the original story. Masayoshi Tanaka ( your name. , Weathering With You ) designed the characters.

Yen Press licensed the film's novelization by Makoto Shinkai , and will release it on December 12.

