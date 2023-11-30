Cardcaptor Sakura: Clear Card Manga Ends, Gets 'Special Arc' in March

Sequel manga launched in 2016, inspired TV anime in 2018

© CLAMP, Kodansha, Kodansha USA Publishing

The January 2024 issue of'smagazine published the final chapter of'smanga on Friday. The magazine also announced that it will publish a "Special Arc" of the manga in its April 2024 issue, which will release on March 1. The magazine did not reveal other details for the "Special Arc."

The manga's 15th compiled book volume shipped on November 13, and the 16th and final volume will ship on April 1.

Kodansha USA Publishing is releasing the manga digitally and in print in English, and it released the 14th volume on November 14. The company describes the series:

Guided by the Key of Dreams, Sakura embarks on a new adventure! With over 15 million copies in print in Japan alone, plus translations in over a dozen languages, the original Cardcaptor Sakura is an international phenomenon you can't miss! And now, the long-awaited new chapter begins! It is spring, with cherry trees in full blossom, and Sakura is just entering middle school. Her beloved Syaoran has returned from Hong Kong, and life couldn't be better. But when she awakens from a strange dream to find her Sakura Cards powerless, how can she protect Tomoeda from disaster?!

CLAMP launched the sequel manga in Kodansha 's Nakayoshi magazine in June 2016.

The manga inspired a television anime that aired from January-June 2018 for 22 episodes. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired in Japan, and Funimation streamed an English dub . Funimation released the anime on home video in 2019 and 2020. The anime has a planned sequel.

A Cardcaptor Sakura : Clear Card-hen Happiness Memories smartphone game launched in October 2019 and it ended service in June 2020.

