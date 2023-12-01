×
  • remind me tomorrow
  • remind me next week
  • never remind me
ANN Reader Survey • If you haven't had a chance yet, please fill out our annual survey, It's so helpful to us. As a thank you for filling out this massive survey, we're giving away 100 ANN subscriptions to people who fill it out. read more
×
  • remind me tomorrow
  • remind me next week
  • never remind me
Subscribe to the ANN Newsletter • Wake up every Sunday to a curated list of ANN's most interesting posts of the week. read more

News
Tsukumizu's Shimeji Simulation Manga Ends

posted on by Joanna Cayanan
Surreal, heartwarming 4-panel manga launched in 2019

simulation.jpg.png
© Tsukumizu, Kadokawa
The January 2024 issue of Kadokawa's Monthly Comic Cune magazine published the final chapter of Tsukumizu's Shimeji Simulation manga on Monday.

Tsukumizu launched the poetic and surreal heartwarming everyday four-panel manga in Monthly Comic Cune in January 2019. Kadokawa published the manga's first compiled book volume in February 2020, and its fifth and final volume will release on January 26.

Tsukumizu launched the Girls' Last Tour manga digitally on Shinchosha's Kurage Bunch website in February 2014, and ended it in January 2018. Yen Press released the manga in English.

The manga inspired a 12-episode television anime series that premiered in October 2017. Sentai Filmworks licensed the series, and streamed it on the now-defunct Anime Strike streaming service in the United States, and outside of the United States on HIDIVE.

The manga also inspired a series of anime spinoff shorts titled Shōjo Shūmatsu Jugyō (Girls' Last Class) that also premiered in October 2017.

Source: Monthly Comic Cune January 2024 issue


Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.
discuss this in the forum |
bookmark/share with: short url

News homepage / archives