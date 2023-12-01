Tsukumizu's Shimeji Simulation Manga Ends

Surreal, heartwarming 4-panel manga launched in 2019

The January 2024 issue of'smagazine published the final chapter of'smanga on Monday.

Tsukumizu launched the poetic and surreal heartwarming everyday four-panel manga in Monthly Comic Cune in January 2019. Kadokawa published the manga's first compiled book volume in February 2020, and its fifth and final volume will release on January 26.

Tsukumizu launched the Girls' Last Tour manga digitally on Shinchosha 's Kurage Bunch website in February 2014, and ended it in January 2018. Yen Press released the manga in English.

The manga inspired a 12-episode television anime series that premiered in October 2017. Sentai Filmworks licensed the series, and streamed it on the now-defunct Anime Strike streaming service in the United States, and outside of the United States on HIDIVE .

The manga also inspired a series of anime spinoff shorts titled Shōjo Shūmatsu Jugyō (Girls' Last Class) that also premiered in October 2017.

