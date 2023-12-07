Bikkuri-Men Anime Casts Junichi Suwabe

Suwabe plays Super Devil in 10th episode

The official website for Bikkuri-Men , Japan-based confectionery maker Lotte 's new anime based on its Bikkuri-Man line of wafer snacks, revealed on Thursday that Junichi Suwabe plays Super Devil, who appeared in the 10th episode on Thursday.

©ロッテ・ビックリマンプロジェクト/ビックリメン製作委員会

The anime premiered on thechannel on October 5.

The anime's cast includes:

Lotte is credited for the original work, and Shaman King manga creator Hiroyuki Takei is drafting the original characters and mechanic design.

Tomohiro Tsukimisato ( How Clumsy you are, Miss Ueno , Anime Kapibarasan ) is directing the anime at Shinei Animation and Lesprit . Yuniko Ayana ( BanG Dream! , The Idolm@ster SideM ) is in charge of series scripts, Ayano Ōwada ( How Clumsy you are, Miss Ueno ) is designing the characters, and Yasuhiro Misawa ( Hinamatsuri , How Clumsy you are, Miss Ueno ) is in charge of music. Dannie May performs the opening theme song "Collection," and the anime's cast including Daishi Kajita , Shūta Morishima , and Tatsumaru Tachibana perform the ending theme song "Seishun☆Whatcha Gonna Do."

The anime features characters who appear on the collectable stickers packaged with the snacks. The story is set in a world where the value of Bikkuri-Man stickers are so high that they have to be transported in a cash transport vehicle. There was also the famous robbery case one year ago, called the "300 million Bikkuri-Man sticker case." One day, a high-school delivery part-timer named Yamato gets involved in a battle over stickers between two competing convenience stores. The Angel Mart owned by the Phoenix store manager is famous for its easy-to-use glitter stickers. The Devil Store across the street also tries to attract Bikkuri-Man fans to their store. Former comrades are divided into allies and foes, and the battle of destiny begins.

The anime's announcement coincided with "Bikkuri-Man Day" in Japan on April 1. Bikkuri-Man snacks became a huge success in Japan since their 1977 launch, and they have inspired various tie-ins, including five television anime and two films. The original Bikkuri-Man television anime premiered in 1987.