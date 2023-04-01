Lotte's Bikkuri-Man Snack Gets New Anime With Original Story

Japan-based confectionery company Lotte announced on Saturday that its Bikkuri-Man line of wafer snacks will get an anime titled Bikkuri-Men . The anime will air with an "completely original story." Shaman King manga creator Hiroyuki Takei is drafting the original character designs, and he drew the teaser visual below:

©ロッテ・ビックリマンプロジェクト/ビックリメン製作委員会

The tagline on the visual reads, "This is the Reiwa-era Bikkuri-Man ."

The announcement coincides with " Bikkuri-Man Day" in Japan (April 1). The new anime will feature characters that appear on the collectable stickers packaged with the snacks. The product's website is streaming a teaser video with Takei's designs for Yamato, Ushiwaka, Jack, and Phoenix.

Bikkuri-Man snacks became a huge success in Japan since their 1977 launch, and they have inspired various tie-ins, including five television anime and two films. The original Bikkuri-Man television anime premiered in 1987.

Source: Comic Natalie