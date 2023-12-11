×
  • remind me tomorrow
  • remind me next week
  • never remind me
Subscribe to the ANN Newsletter • Wake up every Sunday to a curated list of ANN's most interesting posts of the week. read more

News
'Studio Apartment, Good Lighting, Angel Included' Anime Reveals More Cast, April 2024 Premiere

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Hana Tamegai, Saori Ōnishi, Yui Ogura, Kanon Takao join cast

The official website for the television anime of matoba's Studio Apartment, Good Lighting, Angel Included (One Room, Hi Atari Futsū, Tenshi Tsuki.) manga revealed four cast members and the April 2024 premiere date for the anime on Tuesday.

The new cast members include (Note: Character name romanizations are not official):

Hana Tamegai as Tsumugi Tsutsumi
tsumugitsutsumi
Image via Studio Apartment, Good Lighting, Angel Included anime's website
© matoba/SQUARE ENIX・天使つき製作委員会
Saori Ōnishi as Noel Izumi
noelizumi
Image via Studio Apartment, Good Lighting, Angel Included anime's website
© matoba/SQUARE ENIX・天使つき製作委員会
Yui Ogura as Lilishka
lilishka
Image via Studio Apartment, Good Lighting, Angel Included anime's website
© matoba/SQUARE ENIX・天使つき製作委員会
Kanon Takao as Hisui Tsurumi
hisuitsurumi
Image via Studio Apartment, Good Lighting, Angel Included anime's website
© matoba/SQUARE ENIX・天使つき製作委員会

oneroomtenshitsuki_kv01_logo
Image via Studio Apartment, Good Lighting, Angel Included anime's website
© matoba/SQUARE ENIX・天使つき製作委員会
The anime's previously announced main cast includes:

Yen Press publishes the manga in English, and it describes the story:

Shintaro Tokumitsu is a high schooler living all alone, but things take an unexpected turn when a girl named Towa shows up on his balcony! Not only is she incredibly pure and sweet, but there's something different about her-something...divine. Just who is Shintaro's new roommate, and what adorable high jinks lie in store?!

Kenta Onishi (The Hidden Dungeon Only I Can Enter, Marine Shukkō!!) is directing the anime at the studio Okuru to Noboru. Shogo Yasukawa (Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma, Hyperdimension Neptunia, UQ Holder!) is supervising and writing the series scripts, and Yuya Uetake (The Hidden Dungeon Only I Can Enter) is designing the characters. TRYTONELABO's Shunsuke Takizawa (The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You, 100% Pascal-sensei, My Girlfriend is Shobitch) is composing the music.

The manga launched in Square Enix's Monthly Shonen Gangan magazine on September 12, 2020, and Square Enix published the manga's sixth compiled book volume on October 12. Yen Press published the fourth volume on Tuesday.

Source: Studio Apartment, Good Lighting, Angel Included anime's website

discuss this in the forum |
bookmark/share with: short url

News homepage / archives