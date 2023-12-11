'Studio Apartment, Good Lighting, Angel Included' Anime Reveals More Cast, April 2024 Premiere

The official website for the television anime of matoba 's Studio Apartment, Good Lighting, Angel Included ( One Room, Hi Atari Futsū, Tenshi Tsuki. ) manga revealed four cast members and the April 2024 premiere date for the anime on Tuesday.

The new cast members include (Note: Character name romanizations are not official):

Hana Tamegai as Tsumugi Tsutsumi



Saori Ōnishi as Noel Izumi



Yui Ogura as Lilishka



Kanon Takao as Hisui Tsurumi



Shūichirō Umeda as Tarō Tokumitsu

as Tarō Tokumitsu Hikaru Tohno as Towa

The anime's previously announced main cast includes:

Yen Press publishes the manga in English, and it describes the story:

Shintaro Tokumitsu is a high schooler living all alone, but things take an unexpected turn when a girl named Towa shows up on his balcony! Not only is she incredibly pure and sweet, but there's something different about her-something...divine. Just who is Shintaro's new roommate, and what adorable high jinks lie in store?!

Kenta Onishi ( The Hidden Dungeon Only I Can Enter , Marine Shukkō!! ) is directing the anime at the studio Okuru to Noboru . Shogo Yasukawa ( Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma , Hyperdimension Neptunia , UQ Holder! ) is supervising and writing the series scripts, and Yuya Uetake ( The Hidden Dungeon Only I Can Enter ) is designing the characters. TRYTONELABO's Shunsuke Takizawa ( The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You , 100% Pascal-sensei , My Girlfriend is Shobitch ) is composing the music.

The manga launched in Square Enix 's Monthly Shonen Gangan magazine on September 12, 2020, and Square Enix published the manga's sixth compiled book volume on October 12. Yen Press published the fourth volume on Tuesday.