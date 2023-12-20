Mei Hachimoku, Kukka's The Mimosa Confessions Light Novels to End in 5th Volume

High school LGBT+ series debuted in July 2021

Mimosa no Kokuhaku

announced on hisaccount on Tuesday that his and illustrator's) light novels will end in its fifth volume.

Seven Seas licensed the light novels, and will publish them on June 4, 2024. The company describes the story:

Growing up in a dreary suburb, Sakuma has little to brighten his humdrum days aside from his best friend. The bright, talented, and attractive Ushio seems to have everything Sakuma lacks, and his academics and athletic prowess make him popular with the girls at school. Past trauma—and an understandable inferiority complex—slowly drive the two apart, and by the time they enter high school, they hardly even speak anymore. Thus, Sakuma finds himself alone. Against all odds, he eventually gains a friend in Natsuki, the sweetest girl in class. The two hit it off gushing about their favorite novels, and he falls head over heels for her. But that very same night, he stumbles upon an unexpected sight while walking through a familiar park: his old friend Ushio, dressed in a full-blown schoolgirl's uniform and sobbing uncontrollably.

The series debuted in July 2021. The series' fourth volume (image right) shipped in Japan on December 18.

Hachimoku released the The Tunnel to Summer, the Exit of Goodbyes ( Natsu e no Tunnel, Sayonara no Deguchi ) light novel series with illustrations by Kukka in July 2019. The novel ranked #9 in the Bunkobon category of the 2020 edition of Takarajimasha 's Kono Light Novel ga Sugoi! (This Light Novel Is Amazing!) guidebook.

Koudon launched the manga adaptation in Shogakukan 's Sunday GX magazine in July 2020, and ended it in November 2021. Seven Seas Entertainment has licensed both the original light novel and its manga adaptation.