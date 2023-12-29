Anime Boston 2024 Hosts Band Queen Bee

Band have performed theme songs for, more

Image via Anime Boston's Twitter account

The staff ofannounced on Friday that the 2024 event will host Japanese band

The band formed in 2009, and have performed theme songs for Dororo (TV 2019) , Oshi no Ko , Raven of the Inner Palace , Tokyo Ghoul:re , Undead Unluck , and Chainsaw Man . The group have also performed theme songs for the Sadako live-action film and the Tokyo Ghoul S live-action film.

The event will also host musician and composer HIZAI with vocalist Kaya. Anime Boston confirmed on Twitter that there will be no additional costs for concerts at the event.

Anime Boston will be held on March 29-31, 2024.



Source: Press release