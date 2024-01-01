The Super Mario Bros. Movie Remains #2 Top-Earning Film Worldwide, in U.S. in 2023

Film earns US$1,361,367,353 wordwide, US$574,934,330 in U.S.

The film now has a worldwide earning of US$1,361,367,353. It has earned US$574,934,330 in the U.S.

Greta Gerwig's Barbie film surpassed The Super Mario Bros. Movie as the highest-earning film of 2023 in September, and has earned $1,441,820,453 at the global box office.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie is the #3 all-time highest-earning animated film worldwide. It is the #17 highest-earning film of all time.

The film is also the highest-grossing foreign film in Japan in 2023.

The following films also made the top 200 in the United States domestic box office:

The Super Mario Bros. Movie opened in the U.S. and in over 60 markets worldwide on April 5. The film earned US$31,702,735 in its opening day in the U.S., and US$204,630,730 in its first five days in the U.S. (the film opened on a Wednesday, and thus had a five-day opening frame). Deadline puts the movie's estimated US$377,628,865 opening worldwide as the highest-earning all-time worldwide opening for an animated film, beating Frozen II . ( Frozen II opened over a regular three-day frame, as opposed to The Super Mario Bros. Movie 's five-day frame.) The film is also the highest-earning video game adaptation in history.

