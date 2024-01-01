News
The Super Mario Bros. Movie Remains #2 Top-Earning Film Worldwide, in U.S. in 2023
posted on by Adriana Hazra
The film now has a worldwide earning of US$1,361,367,353. It has earned US$574,934,330 in the U.S.
Greta Gerwig's Barbie film surpassed The Super Mario Bros. Movie as the highest-earning film of 2023 in September, and has earned $1,441,820,453 at the global box office.
The Super Mario Bros. Movie is the #3 all-time highest-earning animated film worldwide. It is the #17 highest-earning film of all time.
The film is also the highest-grossing foreign film in Japan in 2023.
The following films also made the top 200 in the United States domestic box office:
- 15 - Transformers: Rise of the Beasts: US$157,066,392
- 51 - Godzilla Minus One: US$45,671,401
- 53 - Gran Turismo: US$44,428,554
- 58 - The Boy and the Heron: US$35,968,236
- 99 - Suzume: US$10,932,037
- 106 - Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - To the Swordsmith Village: US$10,117,806
- 169 - Oldboy 2023 Re-release: US$1,750,719
- 176 - That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime the Movie: Scarlet Bond: US$1,588,491
- 180 - The Spirited Away stage play: US$1,455,081
- 184 - The First Slam Dunk: US$1,291,869
- 195 - Knights of the Zodiac: US$1,090,155
The Super Mario Bros. Movie opened in the U.S. and in over 60 markets worldwide on April 5. The film earned US$31,702,735 in its opening day in the U.S., and US$204,630,730 in its first five days in the U.S. (the film opened on a Wednesday, and thus had a five-day opening frame). Deadline puts the movie's estimated US$377,628,865 opening worldwide as the highest-earning all-time worldwide opening for an animated film, beating Frozen II. (Frozen II opened over a regular three-day frame, as opposed to The Super Mario Bros. Movie's five-day frame.) The film is also the highest-earning video game adaptation in history.
Source: Box Office Mojo (link 2)