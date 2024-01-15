Gujira's Reptile Secrets Manga Ends

Manga about life of pet shop clerk, office worker as reptile pet owners launched in 2016

Manga ONE

Reptile Secrets

'sapp published the final chapter of's) manga on Friday.

Comikey publishes the manga digitally and describes the story:

“I am Nagara Naga, a proud member of staff at the pet shop Animale, and I invite you to our third floor... to a world you've never seen before.” Iruka was just an ordinary office worker, until one day he happened to pass by a pet shop where he met Nagara-san, a clerk with a deep love for reptiles. Urged by her, Iruka enters the thrilling life of a reptile owner!

Gujira launched the manga on Shogakukan 's web manga site Ura Sunday and in the Manga ONE app in 2016. Shogakukan published the manga's 13th compiled book volume in May 2023.

WANIMAGAZINE published the one volume of Gujira 's Kogals, Sluts, and Whatever ( Gal toka Bitch toka Iroiro ) erotic manga in 2015. The English-language erotic manga website and publisher FAKKU acquired the manga in 2016, after learning of Gujira 's problems with piracy, when he discovered that his manga had been downloaded illegally 25,000 times.