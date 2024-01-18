News
Teasing Master Takagi-san Live-Action Film Reveals Special Videos, Teaser Visual
posted on by Joanna Cayanan
The staff for the live-action film adaptation of Sōichirō Yamamoto's Teasing Master Takagi-san (Karakai Jōzu no Takagi-san) manga started streaming a a special video and a TV spot video for the film on Thursday. The film's TV spot features narration from voice actor Yuuki Kaji, who played the role of Nishikata in the anime adaptation.
The film's staff also revealed a teaser visual with the tagline, "Nishikata, I'm back."
The film will premiere in Japan on May 31. The film tells an original story set 10 years after the original manga's middle school setting. Mei Nagano (live-action My Broken Mariko, Ni no Kuni, Peach Girl, Burn the House Down) plays the titular Takagi, now a trainee teacher in her alma mater, while Fumiya Takahashi (Kamen Rider Zero-One) plays Nishikata, now a gym coach in the same school.The manga is also inspiring a live-action series adaptation, which will premiere on Tuesday, March 26 on TBS channel's Drama Stream programming block, at 24:58 (effectively, on Wednesday at 12:58 a.m. JST). An international release is planned. The show will stream on Netflix on Tuesdays.
Rikiya Imaizumi (live-action Hōzuki-san Chi no Aneki, Chihiro-san, Just Only Love) is directing both the live-action series and film adaptations. As with the live-action series, Imaizumi is also co-writing the scripts with Tomoki Kanazawa (Sanctuary, Sabakan) and Jun Hagimori (Sabakan). Takashi Ohmama (Dances with the Dragons, Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury, The Gene of AI) is composing the music. Both adaptations filmed entirely on location at Kagawa Prefecture's Shōdo Island, the setting of the earlier anime adaptation.
