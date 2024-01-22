News
Viz Media Publishes Eiichiro Oda's 'Monsters' 1-Shot Manga in English
posted on by Alex Mateo
Viz Media's Shonen Jump website published on Monday One Piece creator Eiichiro Oda's "Monsters: Ippaku Sanjō Hiryū Jigoku" one-shot manga in English with the title "Monsters."
The manga inspired the Monsters: 103 Mercies Dragon Damnation anime that premiered in Japan on Monday and outside Asia on Sunday on Netflix.
The cast includes:
- Yoshimasa Hosoya as Ryuma
- Kana Hanazawa as Flare
- Hiroki Tōchi as Cyrano
- Mitsuaki Madono as D.R.
- Katsuhito Nomura as Master
Hosoya reprises his role from the earlier voice drama adaptation.
Ani-One Asia describes the anime:
In a world where the only “threat” that could disrupt the peace is up in the sky. The “terror” that can cause catastrophic havoc to this world, Dragon. A legendary one-shot manga adaption by the young 19-year-old Eiichiro Oda, before the serialization of “ONE PIECE”. This is the story of the Samurai Ryuma.
Jujutsu Kaisen and Jujutsu Kaisen 0 director Sunghoo Park directed the anime and was also in charge of composition. Park's new studio E&H production animated the work. The anime is the length of one episode.
The one-shot was featured in Oda's Wanted!, which is a collection of Manga ONE-shots. Shueisha published Wanted! in Japan in 1998. Shueisha first published the one-shot in 1994 in Weekly Shonen Jump. The manga features the character Ryuma, who later appears in Oda's One Piece manga.
Source: Viz Media