Viz Media Publishes Eiichiro Oda's 'Monsters' 1-Shot Manga in English

©尾田栄一郎 / 集英社

Viz Media 's Shonen Jump website published on Monday One Piece creator Eiichiro Oda 's " Monsters: Ippaku Sanjō Hiryū Jigoku " one-shot manga in English with the title "Monsters."

The manga inspired the Monsters: 103 Mercies Dragon Damnation anime that premiered in Japan on Monday and outside Asia on Sunday on Netflix .

The cast includes:

Hosoya reprises his role from the earlier voice drama adaptation.

©尾田栄一郎 / 集英社

Ani-One Asia describes the anime:

In a world where the only “threat” that could disrupt the peace is up in the sky. The “terror” that can cause catastrophic havoc to this world, Dragon. A legendary one-shot manga adaption by the young 19-year-old Eiichiro Oda , before the serialization of “ ONE PIECE ”. This is the story of the Samurai Ryuma.

Jujutsu Kaisen and Jujutsu Kaisen 0 director Sunghoo Park directed the anime and was also in charge of composition. Park's new studio E&H production animated the work. The anime is the length of one episode.

The one-shot was featured in Oda's Wanted! , which is a collection of Manga ONE -shots. Shueisha published Wanted! in Japan in 1998. Shueisha first published the one-shot in 1994 in Weekly Shonen Jump . The manga features the character Ryuma, who later appears in Oda's One Piece manga.



Source: Viz Media