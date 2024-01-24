Drifting Dragons' Taku Kuwabara Launches New Pokémon Manga About Snorlax

Mini-series manga to have 6 chapters

Manga creator Taku Kuwabara ( Drifting Dragons ) launched a new Pokémon manga mini-series titled Kabigon no Yume Gourmet (Snorlax's Dream Gourmet) on the Project Kabigon (Project Snorlax) Twitter account on January 19. The manga will have six chapters.

Image via Comic Natalie © 2024 Pokemon. ©1995-2024 Nintendo/Creatures Inc./GAME FREAK inc.

The manga centers on Kumura, a student at Uva Academy who is working on a "dream scanner" machine that turns someone's dreams into sound. She studies a Snorlax's dreams and how they change by giving it different kinds of food.

Project Kabigon is a new franchise project for Pokémon that will highlight different aspects of fan favorite Snorlax.

Kuwabara launched the Drifting Dragons manga in Kodansha 's Good! Afternoon magazine in June 2016, and Kodansha published the manga's 16th compiled volume in November 2023. Kodansha USA Publishing began releasing Kuwabara's manga digitally in December 2017, and is also releasing the manga in print.

The manga inspired a television anime series that premiered on Fuji TV 's [ +Ultra ] programming block in January 2020. The entire series began streaming exclusively on Netflix in Japan in the same month, with a total of 12 episodes available. Netflix streamed the anime in the United States in April 2020. Sentai Filmworks licensed the anime and released it on Blu-ray Disc in April 2022.

Pokémon Horizons: The Series , the latest anime in the Pokémon franchise , premiered in Japan in April 2023 with a one-hour first-episode special. The anime will premiere on Netflix on March 7.

Source: Comic Natalie