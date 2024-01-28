Trapped in a Dating Sim Novels to End in 13th Volume in March

Novels inspired TV anime in April 2022 with 2nd season planned

Otome Game Sekai wa Mob ni Kibishii Sekai Desu

is listing that the 13th volume of's) light novel series will be the final volume. The volume is slated to ship on March 29.

Mishima launched the story on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō (Let's Be Novelists) website in 2017 and ended it there in 2019. Micro Magazine 's GC Novels imprint publishes the story in print with illustrations by Monda in Japan.

Seven Seas publishes the light novel series in North America, and it describes the story:

Office worker Leon is reincarnated into a particularly punishing dating sim video game, where women reign supreme and only beautiful men have a seat at the table. But Leon has a secret weapon: he remembers everything from his past life, which includes a complete playthrough of the very game in which he is now trapped. Watch Leon spark a revolution to change this new world in order to fulfill his ultimate desire...of living a quiet, easy life in the countryside!

Jun Shiosato launched a manga adaptation on Kadokawa 's Dra Dra Dragon Age manga website in October 2018, and it moved to the Dra Dra Sharp# site when that site launched in December 2018. The manga then moved to Dra Dra Flat♭ when that launched in September 2020, and the moved again to Monthly Dragon Age in January 2022. Seven Seas is also releasing the manga in English.

Micro Magazine has also published two volumes of a spinoff novel series titled Trapped in a Dating Sim: The World of That Otome Game Is Tough for Us ( Ano Otome Game wa Ore-tachi ni Kibishii Sekai Desu ). Seven Seas is releasing the spinoff in English. That spinoff has also inspired a manga adaptation from artist Renji Fukuhara that is running on Dra Dra Flat♭ .

The novels inspired a television anime adaptation that premiered in April 2022, and the anime is getting a second season. Crunchyroll streamed first season as it aired and and also streamed an English dub.

