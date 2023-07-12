Seven Seas Licenses Kimi to Shiranai Natsu ni Naru, Mysterious Disappearances Manga

Image courtesy of Seven Seas Entertainment

announced on Wednesday that it has licensed the, andmanga. It also licensed thelight novel spinoff, thelight novel and manga, the, and the, andChinese danmei novels.

Seven Seas will release the first volume of Keyyang 's Kimi to Shiranai Natsu ni Naru manga in July 2024 under its Seven Seas GL yuri imprint. The company describes the manga:

Haru and Hii-chan are two young women in college buckling under the weight of adult responsibilities. Getting into university, then job hunting, then preparing for careers after graduation–it's what they're expected to do, because that's what “everyone” does, but what do they really want for themselves? Finally, Haru and Hii-chan decide to take life into their own hands, toss their resumes into the sea, and move to an island together! They soon find that island living isn't all blue skies and breezing through sunny days...but whatever the future holds, they can face it together.

Keyyang launched the manga in Ichijinsha 's Comic Yuri Hime magazine in August 2021. Ichijinsha published the manga's second compiled book volume in October 2022.

Mysterious Disappearances

Ogawa Sumireko is a busty bookstore clerk who wants to become a novelist after some writing success in her youth. When strange occurrences start cropping up around the city, she teams up with her flirtatious co-worker Adashino Ren to look into them. But Ren is hiding a secret of his own! With their combined skills of occult knowledge, what will they discover as they investigate?

will release the first volume of's) manga in May 2024. The company describes the manga:

Nujima launched the manga in Shogakukan 's Yawaraka Spirits web manga site in October 2019. Shogakukan published the manga's sixth compiled book volume on Wednesday.

The manga is inspiring an upcoming television anime adaptation that will premiere in 2024.

Before You Discard Me, I Shall Have My Way With You

Dōse Suterareru no nara, Saigo ni Suki ni Sasete Itadakimasu

Agnès is engaged to the crown prince, but much to her dismay, he declares that their engagement is off. Since the prince will not return her love, Agnès decides that she must do what is necessary to protect her family and herself. She commits an unfathomable act, but surprisingly, the prince becomes fixated on her! Will this couple get another chance at love? Or will their stubbornness get in the way?

will release the first volume of Takako Midori, Seren, and's) in March 2024 under its Steamship imprint. The company describes the story:

Takako Midori began serializing the original story in the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website in October 2019, where it is still ongoing. Ichijinsha published the first volume of the story's print version in June 2021, with illustrations Mami Surada . The second novel volume shipped in August 2022.

Seren launched the manga adaptation in Ichijinsha 's Zero-Sum Online website in July 2022. Ichijnsha published the manga's second volume on June 30.

BL First Crush Anthology: Five Seconds Before We Fall in Love

BL

Whether between best friends, co-workers, classmates, or otherwise, this is a montage of the moments where sparks begin to fly. This manga collection features twenty-nine short Boys' Love stories from a variety of hit manga artists, including the creators of BL Metamorphosis , Manly Appetites , and more!

will release themanga anthology in May 2024 under itsimprint. The company describes the book:

Futabasha published the manga anthology in March 2021.



Trapped in a Dating Sim : The World of That Otome Game is Tough for Us

Ano Otome Ge wa Ore-tachi ni Kibishii Sekai desu

Office worker Leon is reincarnated into a dating sim video game, where women reign supreme and only beautiful men have a seat at the table. But Leon has a secret weapon: he remembers everything from his past life, which includes a complete playthrough of the very game in which he is now trapped. In this alternate universe twist on the hilarious light novels, Leon makes different choices when he runs into the character “Marie.” What new future awaits them both?

will release the first novel volume of, Tooi Moge, and's) spinoff light novel series in April 2024 under its Airship imprint. The company describes the novels:

Tooi Moge published the first volume of the spinoff of Yomu Mishima and Monda 's Trapped in a Dating Sim: The World of Otome Games is Tough for Mobs light novel series in December 2022. The second volume will ship on July 31.

Mishima launched the original story on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō (Let's Be Novelists) website in 2017. Micro Magazine 's GC Novels imprint publishes the story in print with illustrations by Monda in Japan. The 12th novel will ship on Jult 31. Jun Shiosato has been serializing a manga adaptation on Fujimi Shobo 's Dra Dra Shop# service. Seven Seas publishes both the light novel series and the manga adaptation.

The novel series inspired a television anime adaptation that premiered in Japan in April 2022. Crunchyroll began streaming the anime on April 3 and also streamed an English dub . The anime will have a second season.

True Love Fades Away When the Contract Ends

Unmei no Koibito wa Kigen Tsuki

Fiona was born into a noble family, but she eschews a typical noblewoman's life in favor of working. Unfortunately, the social pressures of her status are not so easily ignored. She learns that talks are underway to arrange a marriage for her...whether she likes it or not. If Fiona gets married, she'll be expected to quit her job and give up her independent lifestyle. As she tries to figure out how to get out of this situation, she meets Giles, a nobleman who also wants to stay single. Together, they hatch a scheme to achieve their common goal of avoiding marriage: pretend to be destined lovers!

will release the first novel volume ofand Fumi Takamura's) in June 2024 under its Airship imprint. The first volume of's manga adaptation will ship in May 2024. The company describes the story:

Kosuzu Kobata began serializing the story in the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website in October 2020, and ended it in 2022. The Micro Magazine published the one novel volume of the story digitally on January 23 earlier this year, with illustrations by Fumi Takamura.

Murasaki Shido launched the manga adaptation in Micro Magazine 's Comic Ride web magazine in July 2021. The manga's second volume shipped in October 2022.

