The World of Narue Manga Creator Tomohiro Marukawa Dies at 53

Manga creator had been planning new work

Monthly Shōnen Ace

'smagazine revealed on Friday that manga creatordied of ischemic heart disease on January 25. He was 53.

Marukawa launched The World of Narue in Monthly Shōnen Ace in 1999, and ended the series in December 2012 at 13 volumes. The manga won a Seiun Award in 2014. The manga inspired a 12-episode television anime series in 2003.

Marukawa launched the Mahō Shōjo Yon-gō-chan ( Magicannon Girl Mk.IV ) manga in the May 2014 issue of Young Ace . The manga has two volumes, with the second volume shipping in February 2019.

The editorial department of Monthly Shōnen Ace revealed in the announcement that Marukawa had been planning a new work.

