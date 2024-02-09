×
  • remind me tomorrow
  • remind me next week
  • never remind me
Subscribe to the ANN Newsletter • Wake up every Sunday to a curated list of ANN's most interesting posts of the week. read more

News
The World of Narue Manga Creator Tomohiro Marukawa Dies at 53

posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Manga creator had been planning new work

world-of-narue
Image via Amazon
© Tomohiro Marukawa, Kadokawa
Kadokawa's Monthly Shōnen Ace magazine revealed on Friday that manga creator Tomohiro Marukawa died of ischemic heart disease on January 25. He was 53.

Marukawa launched The World of Narue in Monthly Shōnen Ace in 1999, and ended the series in December 2012 at 13 volumes. The manga won a Seiun Award in 2014. The manga inspired a 12-episode television anime series in 2003.

Marukawa launched the Mahō Shōjo Yon-gō-chan (Magicannon Girl Mk.IV) manga in the May 2014 issue of Young Ace. The manga has two volumes, with the second volume shipping in February 2019.

The editorial department of Monthly Shōnen Ace revealed in the announcement that Marukawa had been planning a new work.

Sources: Monthly Shōnen Ace's Twitter account, Oricon

discuss this in the forum (2 posts) |
bookmark/share with: short url

News homepage / archives