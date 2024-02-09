News
The World of Narue Manga Creator Tomohiro Marukawa Dies at 53
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Manga creator had been planning new work
Kadokawa's Monthly Shōnen Ace magazine revealed on Friday that manga creator Tomohiro Marukawa died of ischemic heart disease on January 25. He was 53.
The editorial department of Monthly Shōnen Ace revealed in the announcement that Marukawa had been planning a new work.
Marukawa launched The World of Narue in Monthly Shōnen Ace in 1999, and ended the series in December 2012 at 13 volumes. The manga won a Seiun Award in 2014. The manga inspired a 12-episode television anime series in 2003.
Marukawa launched the Mahō Shōjo Yon-gō-chan (Magicannon Girl Mk.IV) manga in the May 2014 issue of Young Ace. The manga has two volumes, with the second volume shipping in February 2019.
