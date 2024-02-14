×
News
Gushing Over Magical Girls Anime Casts Yōko Hikasa, Kikuko Inoue

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Hikasa plays Lord Enorme, Inoue plays Sister Gigant

Kadokawa announced two more cast members and their respective characters for the television anime of Akihiro Ononaka's Gushing Over Magical Girls (Mahō Shōjo ni Akogarete) manga on Thursday. Both characters briefly appeared at the end of the anime's seventh episode on Wednesday, and will continue to appear in the anime's future episodes. The two cast members are:

Yōko Hikasa as Lord Enorme
Kikuko Inoue as Sister Gigant
The anime premiered on the AT-X channel on January 3 at 11:30 p.m. JST (9:30 a.m. EST), and it also runs on Tokyo MX, BS11, Sun TV, and KBS Kyoto. The anime has three different versions: the TV broadcast version, the "gushing" version on streaming services, and the "ultra-gushing" version on Blu-ray Disc and DVD. The TV broadcast version censors the audio and visuals, the "gushing" version censors the audio and some of the visuals, and the "ultra-gushing" version does not censor either.

HIDIVE is streaming the anime as it airs in Japan, and has the series' "gushing" version available for streaming.

The anime's main cast includes:

Tadato Suzuki (2019 Fruits Basket episode director) and Atsushi Ootsuki (Kanokon: The Girl Who Cried Fox, Motto To Love Ru) are directing the anime at Asahi Production. Noboru Kimura (Gundam Build Divers, Skate-Leading Stars) is in charge of series scripts, and Yasuka Ōtaki (A Galaxy Next Door) is designing the characters. Satoshi Motoyama (16bit Sensation: Another Layer, Dragon Ball Z Kai) is the anime's sound director, Yasuharu Takanashi (BASTARD!! -Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy-), Akinari Suzuki (Giant Beasts of Ars), and Johannes Nilsson (Bakugan: Evolutions) are in charge of music, and Lantis is in charge of music production.

J-Novel Club licensed the manga, and it describes the story:

Hi, I'm Hiiragi Utena. I'm a normal magical-girl-loving middle school girl—or at least I was, but then some talking mascot showed up out of the blue and cast a spell on me! Now's my chance to join my beloved magical girls as...a villain? Hang on, something's wrong with my outfit! This can't be happening!

Watch this shy magical-girl fan transform into a sadistic dominatrix! When good and evil collide, who will be the one to submit?!

Ononaka launched the ongoing manga in 2019 in Takeshobo's Manga Life Storia magazine. After the magazine ceased publication, the manga moved to the magazine's Storia Dash website.

Source: Press release


Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.
