Gushing Over Magical Girls Anime Casts Yōko Hikasa, Kikuko Inoue

Hikasa plays Lord Enorme, Inoue plays Sister Gigant

Kadokawa announced two more cast members and their respective characters for the television anime of Akihiro Ononaka 's Gushing Over Magical Girls ( Mahō Shōjo ni Akogarete ) manga on Thursday. Both characters briefly appeared at the end of the anime's seventh episode on Wednesday, and will continue to appear in the anime's future episodes. The two cast members are:

Yōko Hikasa as Lord Enorme



Image courtesy of Kadokawa ©小野中彰大・竹書房／魔法少女にあこがれて製作委員会

Kikuko Inoue as Sister Gigant



Image courtesy of Kadokawa ©小野中彰大・竹書房／魔法少女にあこがれて製作委員会

The anime premiered on the AT-X channel on January 3 at 11:30 p.m. JST (9:30 a.m. EST), and it also runs on Tokyo MX , BS11 , Sun TV , and KBS Kyoto . The anime has three different versions: the TV broadcast version, the "gushing" version on streaming services, and the "ultra-gushing" version on Blu-ray Disc and DVD. The TV broadcast version censors the audio and visuals, the "gushing" version censors the audio and some of the visuals, and the "ultra-gushing" version does not censor either.

HIDIVE is streaming the anime as it airs in Japan, and has the series' "gushing" version available for streaming.

The anime's main cast includes:

©小野中彰大・竹書房／魔法少女にあこがれて製作委員会

(2019episode director) and) are directing the anime at) is in charge of series scripts, and) is designing the characters.) is the anime's sound director,),), and) are in charge of music, andis in charge of music production.

J-Novel Club licensed the manga, and it describes the story:

Hi, I'm Hiiragi Utena. I'm a normal magical-girl-loving middle school girl—or at least I was, but then some talking mascot showed up out of the blue and cast a spell on me! Now's my chance to join my beloved magical girls as...a villain? Hang on, something's wrong with my outfit! This can't be happening! Watch this shy magical-girl fan transform into a sadistic dominatrix! When good and evil collide, who will be the one to submit?!

Ononaka launched the ongoing manga in 2019 in Takeshobo 's Manga Life Storia magazine. After the magazine ceased publication, the manga moved to the magazine's Storia Dash website.

Source: Press release





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.