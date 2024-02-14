Ys X: Nordics Game Heads West

Action RPG ships for PS4, PS5, Switch, PC in fall 2024

NIS America revealed in a trailer on Wednesday that Ys X: Nordics , the latest entry in Nihon Falcom's Ys role-playing game series, will get a Western release in fall 2024 for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam , Epic Games Store, and GOG.

The game launched in Japan for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch on September 28.

The game takes place in an archipelago in Obelia Bay inhabited by the seafaring Normans. Protagonist Adol Christin becomes involved in their affairs, as he also encounters a new enemy called "Griegers," the undying undead that are terrorizing humans.

The game now allows for "Solo Mode" combat where players control one character with automatic support from another character, as well as "Combination Mode," which allows players to control two characters simultaneously. The game also features a navigable ship that players can use to explore the seas and archipelago, as well as engage in ship-to-ship combat.

Ys IX: Monstrum Nox , the previous entry in the series, launched for PS4 in Japan in September 2019. NIS America released the game for PS4 in the U.S. and Europe in February 2021. The game launched for Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam in July 2021. The game launched for PS5 in North America and Europe in May 2023.