Nihon Falcom Reveals Ys X: Nordics RPG for PS5, PS4, Switch in 2023

New game is set in archipelagic Obelia Bay inhabited by seafaring Normans

Game developer Nihon Falcom revealed Ys X: Nordics , the latest entry in its Ys role-playing game series, on Thursday. The game will launch for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Switch in 2023.

The game takes place in an archipelago in Obelia Bay inhabited by the seafaring Normans. Protagonist Adol Christin becomes involved in their affairs, as he also encounters a new enemy called "Griegers," the undying undead that are terrorizing humans.

The game will now allow for "Solo Mode" combat where players control one character with automatic support from another character, as well as "Combination Mode," which allows players to control two characters simultaneously. The game will also feature a navigable ship that players can use to explore the seas and archipelago, as well as engage in ship-to-ship combat.

Ys IX: Monstrum Nox , the previous entry in the series, launched for PS4 in Japan in September 2019. NIS America released the game for PlayStation 4 in the U.S. and Europe in February 2021. The game launched for Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam in July 2021. It will launch for the PS5 in spring 2023.

Source: Ys X game's website via Hachima Kikō