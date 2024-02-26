Shinmai Ossan Bōkensha TV Anime Reveals More Cast, July Debut in 1st Promo Video

New visual also revealed

The official website for the television anime adaptation of Kiraku Kishima 's Shinmai Ossan Bōkensha, Saikyō Party ni Shinu Hodo Kitaerarete Muteki ni Naru (The Rookie Middle-Aged Adventurer Was Trained to Death by the Most Powerful Party to Become Invincible) novel series revealed the show's July premiere on TV Tokyo , MBS , and BS- TV Tokyo in a first promotional video on Monday.

The site also revealed a new key visual and three more cast members.

The new cast members include (from left to right in above image):

Shino Shimoji as Angelica Diarmuit

as Angelica Diarmuit Ryohei Kimura as Raster Diarmuit

as Raster Diarmuit Shinnosuke Tokudome as Freed Diarmuit

The anime stars:

Shin Katagai ( Re:Stage! Dream Days ) is directing the anime at Yumeta Company . Kasumi Tsuchida ( Lapis Re:LiGHTs ) is handling series composition. Mari Eguchi is designing the characters. Tomotaka Ohsumi ( Handyman Saitō in Another World ) is composing the music. Toshiki Kameyama ( My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! ) is the sound director.

The "shōnen story aimed at middle-aged readers" follows Rick Gladiator, a guild clerk who strives to become an adventurer. Common sense says that it is best to start the path of an adventurer at a young age, as it takes training to gain magical powers. However, Rick is starting after he turned 30. Thanks to working with Orichalcum Fist, a legendary party of the most powerful adventurers in the land, he already lived an unimaginable life with top-ranking fighting abilities. With skills honed by literal "Monster-class" masters from dragons to vampires, Rick takes on one elite adventurer after another.

HJ Novels published the first novel volume in the ongoing series with illustrations by Tea ( Villainess Level 99 ) in December 2018. Ken Ogino ( Lady Justice ) has been serializing a manga adaptation on Comic Fire since November 2019.