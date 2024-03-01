KonoSuba – God's blessing on this wonderful world! 3 Anime's 2nd Promo Video Reveals Theme Songs, April 10 Premiere

Kadokawa revealed the second promotional video on Friday for KonoSuba – God’s blessing on this wonderful world! 3 , the third television season of the main KonoSuba – God’s blessing on this wonderful world!! anime. The video reveals the show will premiere on April 10. The video also reveals that Machico is performing the opening theme song "Growing Up," and the main cast of Sora Amamiya , Rie Takahashi , and Ai Kayano are performing the ending theme song "Ano Hi no Mama no Bokura" (Us, Just Like on That Day).

The anime will premiere on April 10 and will air on Tokyo MX , BS11 , KBS Kyoto , Sun TV , and TV Aichi . Crunchyroll will stream the anime as it airs.

Image courtesy of Kadokawa © 2024 暁なつめ・三嶋くろね/KADOKAWA/このすば3製作委員会

The anime's new cast members are:

Previous anime director Takaomi Kanasaki will serve as the chief director for the third season at Drive . ( Studio DEEN animated the previous two seasons and J.C. Staff animated the film.) Yujiro Abe (episode director for Kaguya-sama: Love is War , Great Pretender ) is directing the series. Makoto Uezu is again in charge of the series scripts, and Koichi Kikuta is returning as character designer. Masato Kōda is returning to compose the music.

The first main television anime season premiered in January 2016, and the second season premiered in January 2017. Crunchyroll streamed both seasons as they aired in Japan. The KONOSUBA - God's Blessing on This Wonderful World– Legend of Crimson anime film opened in Japan in August 2019. Crunchyroll and Fathom Events screened the film in the United States in November 2019.

The television anime of Natsume Akatsuki and Kurone Mishima 's Konosuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World! spinoff novel series premiered in April 2023, and it aired for 12 episodes.

Source: Press release





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.