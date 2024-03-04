Hideo Shinkai Launches New Manga on April 4

This year's April issue of Shueisha 's Saikyō Jump magazine revealed on Monday that Hideo Shinkai will launch a new manga titled Kabushiki Gaisha 5-nen 1-kumi in the magazine's next issue on April 4. The manga is based on a one-shot manga "Okumanshōja Tutorial!!" by Shinkai, and it centers on financial literacy at a joint-stock company.

Image via Hideo Shinkai's Twitter account © Hideo Shinkai, Shueisha

The "Okumanshōja Tutorial!!" one-shot manga debuted Saikyō Jump in April 2023.

Hideo Shinkai launched the Earthchild ( Chikyū no Ko ) manga in Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in February 2022, and ended that September. Shueisha published the manga's third and final compiled book volume on October 2022. Shueisha 's MANGA Plus service and Viz Media 's website published the manga digitally in English.

Weekly Shonen Jump has previously serialized Shinkai's Soul Catcher(s) manga. The manga ran from 2013 to 2016, but transferred to the Shonen Jump NEXT!! magazine in 2014. The manga then transferred again to Shonen Jump+ in 2015.