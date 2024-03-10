Digimon Liberator Webcomic Launches on April 25

Also: Digimon Seekers novel gets epilogue, 25th anniversary anime video streamed

The "Digimon Con 2024" livestream event on Sunday revealed that the previously announced Digimon Liberator vertical-scrolling webcomic will launch on April 25. The event previewed the prologue for the webcomic, which will be available on the Digimon Liberator website later on Sunday. The webcomic will also release in English and Simplified Chinese in addition to Japanese.

Digimon Liberator will also get a web novel that will depict the world from a different perspective. The novel will have a different protagonist, a girl named Yuuki and her partner Digimon Impmon. Digimon Liberator is also getting merchandise, with a starter deck on April 26.

The event also revealed a 25th anniversary promotional video for the Digimon anime franchise. The video highlights the anime's various series and films.

The event also revealed that the official website for the franchise has published an epilogue for the Digimon Seekers novel. The novel launched in April 2023 and was slated to serialize for about a year. The franchise's website is simultaneously publishing the novel series in English. The novel series is the final project celebrating the 25th anniversary of the franchise.

Digimon Adventure 02 The Beginning , the second film in the Digimon Adventure 02 anime, opened in Japan on October 27 and screened in theaters in the U.S. on November 8-9. Shout! Studios and Toei Animation will release the film on home video.