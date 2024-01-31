Shout! Studios, Toei Animation Announce Distribution Deal for Digimon Adventure 02 The Beginning Anime Film

Home entertainment distribution deal to release film on multiple platforms in U.S., Canada this year

andannounced on Wednesday a home distribution deal to bring theanime film to multiple entertainment platforms and home entertainment shelves in the U.S. and Canada this year.

The multi-year deal provides Shout! Studios with North American home entertainment distribution rights to the film, including all packaged media and electronic sell-through digital rights.

The film's home entertainment release will include its English dub , featuring Brian Donovan , who returned from the television series, to voice Daisuke Motomiya (Davis Motomiya in English) in the film.

Shout! Studios describes the film:

It's 2012, and ten years have passed since the adventure in the Digital World. Daisuke Motomiya is now twenty, and he and the rest of the DigiDestined seem to be changing bit by bit in terms of appearance and lifestyle. Then one day, a giant Digitama suddenly appears in the sky over Tokyo Tower. Daisuke and the others encounter a mysterious young man named Lui Ohwada, who informs them that he's the first ever DigiDestined in the world…

The film opened in Japan on October 27, and it screened in the U.S. on November 8-9. The film screened with the English dub on November 8, and in Japanese with subtitles, on November 9.

Director Tomohisa Taguchi (four-part Persona 3 the Movie film series, Kino's Journey - The Beautiful World , Twin Star Exorcists ) and scriptwriter Akatsuki Yamatoya ( Digimon Adventure , Digimon Frontier , Digimon: Data Squad ), the anime studio Yumeta Company , and the production company Toei Animation all returned from Digimon Adventure: Last Evolution Kizuna .

Digimon Adventure 02 was the first direct television anime sequel to the first Digimon Adventure series, although it featured a new set of main characters. The show aired from April 2000 to March 2001 in Japan, and then it aired from August 2000 to May 2001 in the United States. Discotek announced in July 2023 that it will release the anime in English and then in Japanese.

The Digimon Adventure: Last Evolution Kizuna sequel film told "the last adventure of Tai and Agumon." The film opened in Japan in February 2020, and then got a release outside Japan in 2020-2021.

Source: Press release